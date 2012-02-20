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Poster of Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy
5.1

Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy

, 2012
Risto Räppääjä ja viileä Venla
Finland / Family / 18+
Poster of Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy
5.1

Synopsis

Ricky and Nelly travel to an island where aunt Elvi has a job at a resort.

Cast

Lauri Karo
Venni Uotila
Olivia Ainali
Ulla Tapaninen
Juha Muje
Annu Valonen
Director Mari Rantasila
Writer Sinikka Nopola, Tiina Nopola, Mari Rantasila
Composer Iiro Rantala
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 20 February 2012
Release date
20 February 2012 Finland
Budget €1,586,000
Worldwide Gross $3,137,319
Production Kinotar, Finnish Film Foundation
Also known as
Risto Räppääjä ja viileä Venla, Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy, Risto Rappare och coola Venla, Risto Rapper og kule Venla

Film rating

5.1
Rate 12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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