1 poster
Leaving Africa
Hyvästi Afrikka
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Country
Finland / Uganda
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
7 May 2022
World premiere
26 January 2015
Release date
26 January 2015
Finland
Production
Gerillafilmi, Guerilla Films Oy
Also known as
Hyvästi Afrikka, Leaving Africa, Prior to Farewell, Afrika Addio!, Farväl, Afrika, Girl and the Moon, Hyvästi Afrikka. Tarina ystävyydestä ja voimaantumisesta, Leaving Africa: A Story About Friendship and Empowerment
Director
Iiris Härmä
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.7
Rate
12
votes
7.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
