Poster of Leaving Africa
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Leaving Africa

Leaving Africa

Hyvästi Afrikka 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Finland / Uganda
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 7 May 2022
World premiere 26 January 2015
Release date
26 January 2015 Finland
Production Gerillafilmi, Guerilla Films Oy
Also known as
Hyvästi Afrikka, Leaving Africa, Prior to Farewell, Afrika Addio!, Farväl, Afrika, Girl and the Moon, Hyvästi Afrikka. Tarina ystävyydestä ja voimaantumisesta, Leaving Africa: A Story About Friendship and Empowerment
Director
Iiris Härmä
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
