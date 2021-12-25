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Poster of The Emigrants
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Emigrants
6.6

The Emigrants

, 2021
Utvandrarna
Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of The Emigrants
6.6

Synopsis

Sweden, 1849. A poverty-stricken family decides to move to America in the hope of finding a better and more prosperous life. Although they know the journey will be dangerous and the pressure of facing a new life in a strange and wild land is great, they are determined to succeed.

Cast

Gustaf Skarsgård
Gustaf Skarsgård
Karl-Oskar
Sofia Helin
Sofia Helin
Judit
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Stig Henrik Hoff
Stig Henrik Hoff
Laurence Kinlan
Lisa Carlehed
Kristina
Tove Lo
Ulrika
Kerstin Linden
Lill-Märta
Rasmus Lindgren
Petrus
Fredrik Hoyer
Tollef
Lena Strömdahl
Mor Anna
Nova Salmi-Wikander
Elin
Director Erik Poppe
Writer Anna Bache-Wiig, Vilhelm Moberg, Siv Rajendram Eliassen
Composer Johan Söderqvist
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark / New Zealand / Norway / Sweden
Runtime 2 hours 28 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 4 April 2022
World premiere 25 December 2021
Release date
9 February 2023 Czechia 15+
11 August 2022 Denmark 11
11 February 2022 Finland K-12
24 March 2022 Hungary 16
2 September 2022 Norway 12
2 September 2022 Poland
25 December 2021 Sweden 11
Worldwide Gross $587,351
Production Film i Västerbotten, Nordsvensk Filmunderhållning, Tre Vänner Produktion
Also known as
Utvandrarna, The Emigrants, Los emigrantes, Emigranci, Emigranti, Kivándorlók, Maastamuuttajat - Viimeinen kirje Ruotsiin, Os Emigrantes, Udvandrerne, Utvandrarna - Sista brevet till Sverige, Utvandrerne, Эмигранты, Utvandrarna: sista brevet till Sverige

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 2 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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