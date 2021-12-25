Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden / Drama, History / 18+
6.6
Synopsis
Sweden, 1849. A poverty-stricken family decides to move to America in the hope of finding a better and more prosperous life. Although they know the journey will be dangerous and the pressure of facing a new life in a strange and wild land is great, they are determined to succeed.
ProductionFilm i Västerbotten, Nordsvensk Filmunderhållning, Tre Vänner Produktion
Also known as
Utvandrarna, The Emigrants, Los emigrantes, Emigranci, Emigranti, Kivándorlók, Maastamuuttajat - Viimeinen kirje Ruotsiin, Os Emigrantes, Udvandrerne, Utvandrarna - Sista brevet till Sverige, Utvandrerne, Эмигранты, Utvandrarna: sista brevet till Sverige
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.6IMDb
Updated 2 October 2023
Quotes
UlrikaI don't need your fucking prayers
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.