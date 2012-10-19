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Poster of Two Lives
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Two Lives
7.1

Two Lives

, 2012
Zwei Leben
Germany, Norway / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Two Lives
7.1

Synopsis

Europe 1990, the Berlin wall has just crumbled: Katrine, raised in East Germany, but now living in Norway for the last 20 years, is a “war child”; the result of a love relationship between a Norwegian woman and a German occupation soldier during World War II. She enjoys a happy family life with her mother, her husband, daughter and granddaughter. But when a lawyer asks her and her mother to witness in a trial against the Norwegian state on behalf of the war children, she resists. Gradually, a web of concealments and secrets is unveiled, until Katrine is finally stripped of everything, and her loved ones are forced to take a stand: What carries more weight, the life they have lived together, or the lie it is based on?

Cast

Juliane Köhler
Juliane Köhler
Katrine Evensen Myrdal
Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
Ase Evensen
Sven Nordin
Sven Nordin
Bjarte Myrdal
Julia Bache-Wiig
Anne Myrdal
Ken Duken
Ken Duken
Sven Solbach
Rainer Bock
Rainer Bock
Hugo
Vicky Krieps
Vicky Krieps
Kathrin Lehnhaber
Dennis Storhøi
Dennis Storhøi
Lawyer Hogseth
Ursula Werner
Thorbjørn Harr
Thorbjørn Harr
Daniel Krauss
Thomas Lawinky
Kahlmann
Director Georg Maas
Writer Georg Maas, Christoph Tölle, Ståle Stein Berg, Judith Kaufmann
Composer Christoph Kaiser, Julian Maas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Norway
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 9 January 2026
World premiere 19 October 2012
Release date
18 July 2014 Brazil
7 May 2014 France
19 September 2013 Germany 12
20 November 2014 Greece Κ-12
19 October 2012 Norway 12
11 July 2014 Spain
28 February 2014 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,649,260
Production Zinnober Film- und Fernsehproduktion, Helgeland Film, B&T Film
Also known as
Zwei Leben, Two Lives, Dos vidas, D'une vie à l'autre, Duas Vidas, Due vite, Dues vides, Dva života, Dwa życia, Kaks elu, Két élet, Kha'yim kfoulim, To Liv, Διπλή ζωή, Два живота, Две жизни, 二重生命, 替身風暴, 誰でもない女

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 29 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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