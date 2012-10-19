Europe 1990, the Berlin wall has just crumbled: Katrine, raised in East Germany, but now living in Norway for the last 20 years, is a “war child”; the result of a love relationship between a Norwegian woman and a German occupation soldier during World War II. She enjoys a happy family life with her mother, her husband, daughter and granddaughter. But when a lawyer asks her and her mother to witness in a trial against the Norwegian state on behalf of the war children, she resists. Gradually, a web of concealments and secrets is unveiled, until Katrine is finally stripped of everything, and her loved ones are forced to take a stand: What carries more weight, the life they have lived together, or the lie it is based on?
ProductionZinnober Film- und Fernsehproduktion, Helgeland Film, B&T Film
Also known as
Zwei Leben, Two Lives, Dos vidas, D'une vie à l'autre, Duas Vidas, Due vite, Dues vides, Dva života, Dwa życia, Kaks elu, Két élet, Kha'yim kfoulim, To Liv, Διπλή ζωή, Два живота, Две жизни, 二重生命, 替身風暴, 誰でもない女
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Updated 29 December 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.