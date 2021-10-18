ProductionFantefilm, Zefyr Media Fund, Film i Väst
Also known as
Nordsjøen, The Burning Sea, Maremoto, The North Sea, North Sea, 北海浩劫, Die Nordsee, El mar del Norte, Kuzey Denizi, La mer du Nord, La mer en feu, Lángoló tenger, Malkodet Be'Lev Yam, Mar do Norte, Mar Em Chamas, Morze Północne w ogniu, Nordsjön, Nordsøen, Norðursjó, Pohjanmeri, Põlev meri, Severní moře v plamenech, Severno morje, Todesfalle Nordsee, Η φλεγόμενη θάλασσα, Море в пламъци, Північне море, Пылающее море, มหาวิบัติหายนะทะเลเพลิง, 노스 시, バーニング・シー, Vesterhavet, 불타는 바다, 北海
Film rating
6.2
Rate11 votes
6.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
William LieWe thought we were an oil nation
William LieBut we are really an ocean nation.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.