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Poster of The Burning Sea
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Burning Sea
6.2

The Burning Sea

, 2021
Nordsjøen
Norway / Action / 18+
Poster of The Burning Sea
6.2

Cast

Rolf Kristian Larsen
Arthur
Anders Baasmo Christiansen
Anders Baasmo Christiansen
Ronny
Kristine Kujath Thorp
Kristine Kujath Thorp
Sofia
Bjørn Floberg
Bjørn Floberg
William Lie
Henrik Bjelland
Stian
Nils Elias Olsen
Odin
Anneke von der Lippe
Gunn Langlo
Cengiz Al
Cengiz Al
Jasin
Ane Skumsvoll
Berit
Vidar Sandem
Sjefsgeolog
Director John Andreas Andersen
Writer Lars Gudmestad, Harald Rosenløw-Eeg
Composer Johannes Ringen, Johan Söderqvist
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 22 December 2021
World premiere 18 October 2021
Release date
29 October 2021 Denmark 15
29 September 2022 Greece K12
22 September 2022 Hong Kong
24 February 2022 Netherlands
29 October 2021 Norway
23 August 2023 South Korea 12
29 October 2021 Sweden 15
18 August 2022 Thailand
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $4,025,723
Production Fantefilm, Zefyr Media Fund, Film i Väst
Also known as
Nordsjøen, The Burning Sea, Maremoto, The North Sea, North Sea, 北海浩劫, Die Nordsee, El mar del Norte, Kuzey Denizi, La mer du Nord, La mer en feu, Lángoló tenger, Malkodet Be'Lev Yam, Mar do Norte, Mar Em Chamas, Morze Północne w ogniu, Nordsjön, Nordsøen, Norðursjó, Pohjanmeri, Põlev meri, Severní moře v plamenech, Severno morje, Todesfalle Nordsee, Η φλεγόμενη θάλασσα, Море в пламъци, Північне море, Пылающее море, มหาวิบัติหายนะทะเลเพลิง, 노스 시, バーニング・シー, Vesterhavet, 불타는 바다, 北海

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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