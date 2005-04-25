Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Factotum
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Factotum
6.9

Factotum

, 2005
Factotum
Norway, USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Factotum
6.9

Cast

Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon
Hank Chinaski
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
Laura
Fisher Stevens
Fisher Stevens
Manny
Didier Flamand
Didier Flamand
Pierre
Adrienne Shelly
Jerry
Karen Young
Grace
Tony Lyons
Tony Endicott
Matthew Feeney
Jim Brockhohn
Jimmy Brockhohn
Chris Carlson
Joseph Courtemanche
Director Bent Hamer
Writer Charles Bukowski, Bent Hamer, Jim Stark
Composer Kristin Asbjørnsen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway / USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 18 November 2005
World premiere 25 April 2005
Release date
11 May 2006 Russia Кино без границ
11 May 2006 Belarus
8 December 2005 Germany
18 November 2005 Great Britain
11 May 2006 Kazakhstan
25 April 2005 Norway
18 August 2006 USA
11 May 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,708,087
Production Bulbul Films, Canal+, Celluloid Dreams
Also known as
Factotum, Фактотум, Factótum, Factotum: A Man Who Performs Many Jobs, Factotum: Sem Destino, Faktotum, Parakmi, Tótumfaktum, Παρακμή, 打雜詩人, 酔いどれ詩人になるまえに

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 5 September 2023

Quotes

[last lines]
Henry Chinaski [voiceover] If you're going to try, go all the way. Otherwise don't even start. This could mean losing girlfriends, wives, relatives, jobs, and maybe your mind. It could mean not eating for three or four days. It could mean freezing on a park bench. It could mean jail. It could mean derision. It could mean mockery, isolation. Isolation is the gift. All the others are a test of your endurance. Of how much you really want to do it. And you'll do it, despite rejection in the worst odds. And it will be better than anything else you can imagine. If you're going to try, go all the way. There is no other feeling like that. You will be alone with the gods. And the nights will flame with fire. You will ride life straight to perfect laughter. It's the only good fight there is.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Factotum

Kitchen Stories
Kitchen Stories Comedy, Drama
2003, Norway / Sweden
6.0
Home for Christmas
Home for Christmas Comedy, Drama
2010, Germany / Sweden / Norway
6.0
O' Horten
O' Horten Drama, Comedy
2007, Norway / Germany / Sweden
6.0
Eggs
Eggs Drama, Comedy
1995, Norway
6.0
Uncertainty
Uncertainty Romantic, Drama
2009, USA
5.0
The Ten
The Ten Comedy
2007, USA
5.0
Don't Come Knocking
Don't Come Knocking Drama
2005, France / Germany / USA
5.0
Nine Lives
Nine Lives Drama
2005, USA
6.0
Shadowboxer
Shadowboxer Thriller, Crime, Drama
2005, USA
5.0
Everything Is Illuminated
Everything Is Illuminated Drama, Comedy
2005, USA
7.0
Barfly
Barfly Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1987, USA
7.0
1001 Grams
1001 Grams Drama
2014, Norway / Germany
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more