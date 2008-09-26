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Poster of Troubled Water
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Troubled Water
7.5

Troubled Water

, 2008
DeUsynlige
Germany, Sweden, Norway / Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of Troubled Water
7.5

Synopsis

A man convicted in his teens for killing a child is released on parole. He struggles to build a new life, but his past is uncovered.

Cast

Tone Danielsen
Trine Dyrholm
Trine Dyrholm
Agnes
Henriette Garcia
Selma
Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen
Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen
Jan Thomas
Ellen Dorrit Petersen
Ellen Dorrit Petersen
Anna
Fredrik Grøndahl
Jens
Trond Espen Seim
Jon M
Angelou Garcia
Malin
Terje Strømdah
Menighetforvalter
Anneke von der Lippe
Sissel
Frank Kjosås
Tommy
Director Erik Poppe
Writer Harald Rosenløw-Eeg
Composer Johan Söderqvist
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Sweden / Norway
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 26 September 2008
Release date
23 December 2009 France
10 September 2009 Netherlands
26 September 2008 Norway
27 September 2008 USA
Budget 21,277,000 NOK
Worldwide Gross $1,232,102
Production Paradox
Also known as
deUsynlige, Troubled Water, Aguas turbulentas, De usynlige, Agria nera, Águas Agitadas, Águas Turvas, Ape tulburi, Bulanık sular, De osynliga, En eaux troubles, Lo invisible, The Invisible, Zniknięcie, Άγρια νερά, Мутная вода, 无影无踪, 祸水, 心灵暗涌

Film rating

7.5
Rate 14 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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