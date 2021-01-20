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Poster of HIM
6.4
Kinoafisha Films HIM
6.4

HIM

, 2021
Han
Norway / Drama / 18+
Poster of HIM
6.4

Synopsis

HIM consists of three separate stories in one film. Harald (11) is a boy who constantly falls outside the group. He is not recognized either by friends, school or parents. Emil (30) is unemployed, he is angry and looks down on everyone else. Petter (60) is a Norwegian renowned scriptwriter who wants to make a film about the national hero Fridtjof Nansen. Two men and one boy, one day in Oslo, whom all experiences a social and emotional fall. The film discusses the male role in the contemporary Norway.

Cast

Johannes Joner
Petter
Emil Johnsen
Eirik
Frank Werner Laug
Harald
Georgia May Anta
Girl at metro
Gisken Armand
Gisken Armand
Tone
Thyri Bergljot Dale
NAV employee
Monica Dybwad
Friend of bar girl 1
Leif Edlund
Leif Edlund
NAV coach
Gunhild Enger
Reporter
Ylva Gallon
Ylva Gallon
Janne
Director Guro Bruusgaard
Writer Guro Bruusgaard, Fijona Jonuzi
Composer Erik Hedin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 20 January 2021
Release date
19 March 2021 Norway
Budget 6,124,408 NOK
Production Alternativet Produksjon
Also known as
Han, HIM, On, ОН, HE

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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