HIM consists of three separate stories in one film. Harald (11) is a boy who constantly falls outside the group. He is not recognized either by friends, school or parents. Emil (30) is unemployed, he is angry and looks down on everyone else. Petter (60) is a Norwegian renowned scriptwriter who wants to make a film about the national hero Fridtjof Nansen. Two men and one boy, one day in Oslo, whom all experiences a social and emotional fall. The film discusses the male role in the contemporary Norway.