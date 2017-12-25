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Poster of 12th Man
7.4
Kinoafisha Films 12th Man
7.4

12th Man

, 2017
Den 12. mann
Norway / Drama / 18+
Poster of 12th Man
7.4

Cast

Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Marie Blokhus
Marie Blokhus
Mads Sjøgård Pettersen
Mads Sjøgård Pettersen
Thomas Gullestad
Vegar Hoel
Vegar Hoel
Håkon T. Nielsen
Director Harald Zwart
Writer Petter Skavlan
Composer Christophe Beck
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 7 June 2018
World premiere 25 December 2017
Release date
4 May 2018 Brazil
22 March 2018 Denmark
25 December 2017 Norway
17 August 2018 Sweden
4 May 2018 USA
Worldwide Gross $9,567,121
Production Zwart Arbeid, Nordisk Film og TV, Paradox
Also known as
Den 12. mann, The 12th Man, 12-й человек, 12-ят човек, A tizenkettedik férfi, Caccia al 12° uomo, Den 12:e mannen, Den 12. mand, Dvanáctý muž, Dvanaesti čovek, Dvanaesti covjek, Dvanásty muž, Dwunasty człowiek, El dotzè home, El duodécimo hombre, Kaheteistkümmnes mees, Le 12ème Homme, O 12º Homem, Ten dvanáctý, Ten dvanásty, The 12th Man - Kampf ums Überleben, ザ・ハント　ナチスに狙われた男, 不可能的逃亡, 第十二个人

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb

Quotes

Title Card WWII. April 9, 1940, Norway is occupied by Nazi Germany and Hitler establishes "Festung Norwegen". The German war machine moves to the far north and the allied convoys suffer enormous losses.
Title Card Scotland 1943. Norwegian soldiers are trained by the British forces to carry out the vital sabotage missions in Norway. Operation Martin Red was launched on March 24. Twelve Norwegian resistance fighters set sail for Norway. Their mission: to sabotage German airfields and installations.
Title Card Only one man came back alive. The most incredible events in this story are the ones that actually took place.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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