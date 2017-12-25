Title Card WWII. April 9, 1940, Norway is occupied by Nazi Germany and Hitler establishes "Festung Norwegen". The German war machine moves to the far north and the allied convoys suffer enormous losses.

Title Card Scotland 1943. Norwegian soldiers are trained by the British forces to carry out the vital sabotage missions in Norway. Operation Martin Red was launched on March 24. Twelve Norwegian resistance fighters set sail for Norway. Their mission: to sabotage German airfields and installations.