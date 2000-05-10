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Poster of Songs from the Second Floor
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Songs from the Second Floor
7.4

Songs from the Second Floor

, 2000
Songs from the Second Floor
Denmark, Sweden, Norway / Drama / 18+
Poster of Songs from the Second Floor
7.4

Cast

Lars Nord
Kalle
Stefan Larsson
Stefan
Lucio Vucina
The magician
Hasse Söderholm
Bengt C.W. Carlsson
Lennart
Torbjörn Fahlström
Pelle Wigert
Sten Andersson
Lasse
Rolando Núñez
Immigrant
Per Jörnelius
volunteer
Per Jörnelius
volunteer
Peter Roth
Tomas
Klas-Gösta Olsson
Colonel
Director Roy Andersson
Writer Roy Andersson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark / Sweden / Norway
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 3 May 2003
World premiere 10 May 2000
Release date
16 January 2002 Czechia 15+
22 November 2000 Finland
18 April 2002 Germany
25 June 2015 Portugal
6 October 2000 Sweden
14 April 2001 Turkey
3 November 2000 USA
Worldwide Gross $80,334
Production Roy Andersson Filmproduktion AB, Arte France Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
Sånger från andra våningen, Songs from the Second Floor, Canciones del segundo piso, Canções do Segundo Andar, Chansons du deuxième étage, Cantece de la Etajul II, Canzoni del secondo piano, Dainos iš antro aukšto, Dalok a második emeletről, İkinci Kattan Şarkılar, Pesmi iz drugega nadstropja, Piesne z Druhého Poschodia, Pieśni z drugiego piętra, Písně z druhého patra, Pjesme s drugog kata, Sange fra anden sal, Sanger fra andre etasje, Toisen kerroksen lauluja, Τραγούδια από τον δεύτερο όροφο, Песни од Вториот Кат, Песни со второго этажа, Пісні з другого поверху, 二楼传来的歌声, 二樓傳來的歌聲, 散歩する惑星, 이층에서 들려오는 노래, 2층에서 들려오는 노래

Film rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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