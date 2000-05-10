ProductionRoy Andersson Filmproduktion AB, Arte France Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
Sånger från andra våningen, Songs from the Second Floor, Canciones del segundo piso, Canções do Segundo Andar, Chansons du deuxième étage, Cantece de la Etajul II, Canzoni del secondo piano, Dainos iš antro aukšto, Dalok a második emeletről, İkinci Kattan Şarkılar, Pesmi iz drugega nadstropja, Piesne z Druhého Poschodia, Pieśni z drugiego piętra, Písně z druhého patra, Pjesme s drugog kata, Sange fra anden sal, Sanger fra andre etasje, Toisen kerroksen lauluja, Τραγούδια από τον δεύτερο όροφο, Песни од Вториот Кат, Песни со второго этажа, Пісні з другого поверху, 二楼传来的歌声, 二樓傳來的歌聲, 散歩する惑星, 이층에서 들려오는 노래, 2층에서 들려오는 노래
Film rating
7.4
Rate13 votes
7.5IMDb
Quotes
KalleWhat can I say? It's not easy being human.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.