Landfill Harmonic
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Landfill Harmonic

Landfill Harmonic 18+
Country USA / Paraguay / Norway / Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 18 March 2015
Release date
18 March 2015 Russia CoolConnections 12+
18 March 2015 Kazakhstan
18 March 2015 USA
18 March 2015 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $17,205
Production Hidden Village Films
Also known as
Landfill Harmonic, Filharmonija s deponija, Η ορχήστρα της ανακύκλωσης: Μια συμφωνία του ανθρώπινου πνεύματος, Свалкармония
Director
Graham Townsley
Cast
Graham Townsley
8.1
8.1 IMDb
