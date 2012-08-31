Cast
Johanne Butenschøn Lindheim
Self
Marie Butenschøn Lindheim
Self - Johanne Butenschøn Lindheim's sister
Jonas Gahr Støre
Self - Minister of Foreign Affairs
Tone Lindheim
Self - Johanne Butenschøn Lindheim's mother
Kronprins Haakon
Self - Crown Prince of Norway
Jens Stoltenberg
Self - Prime Minister of Norway
Cast and Crew
Composer
Lars Fredrik Frøislie, Ketil Vestrum Einarsen
Film details
Country
Norway / Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
31 August 2012
Release date
|21 March 2013
|Denmark
|
|
|31 August 2012
|Norway
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$174,867
Production
Auto Images, Film i Skåne, Norsk Filminstitutt
Also known as
Til ungdommen, Bravehearts, Till ungdomen, Tödlicher Sommer, Laulu nuorille, Nieustraszeni, Norjan verilöylystä hengissä, Oroszlánszívűek