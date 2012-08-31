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Poster of Bravehearts
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Bravehearts
6.8

Bravehearts

, 2012
Til ungdommen
Norway, Sweden / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Bravehearts
6.8

Synopsis

A documentary about youth politicians changes radically when a terrorist commits Utøya-massacre of 69 party kids while filming.

Cast

Henrik Wangberg
Self
Sana El Morabit
Self
Johanne Butenschøn Lindheim
Self
Haakon Vedum
Self
Marie Butenschøn Lindheim
Self - Johanne Butenschøn Lindheim's sister
Jonas Gahr Støre
Self - Minister of Foreign Affairs
Tone Lindheim
Self - Johanne Butenschøn Lindheim's mother
Kronprins Haakon
Self - Crown Prince of Norway
Audun Lysbakken
Self
Jens Stoltenberg
Self - Prime Minister of Norway
Director Kari Anne Moe
Writer Kari Anne Moe
Composer Lars Fredrik Frøislie, Ketil Vestrum Einarsen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 31 August 2012
Release date
21 March 2013 Denmark
31 August 2012 Norway
Worldwide Gross $174,867
Production Auto Images, Film i Skåne, Norsk Filminstitutt
Also known as
Til ungdommen, Bravehearts, Till ungdomen, Tödlicher Sommer, Laulu nuorille, Nieustraszeni, Norjan verilöylystä hengissä, Oroszlánszívűek

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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