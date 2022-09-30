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Poster of Just Super
6.2
Just Super - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Just Super
6.2

Just Super

, 2022
Helt super
Norway / Animation, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Just Super
6.2
Just Super - Trailer
Just Super  Trailer

Synopsis

11-year-old gaming enthusiast Hedvig finds her life turned upside down when she is forced to replace her father as the town’s superhero much earlier than expected. But Hedvig is not a superhero, and the challenges are far greater than her coaching father anticipated. He soon realizes focus must shift to his athletic nephew Adrian instead. Dejected and confused, Hedvig visits her demented grandmother. As she starts talking about the situation, the grandmother lights up, eagerly respond­ing to her ramblings. An unlikely team emerges, and soon Hedvig is about to fulfil their family legacy without her father’s knowledge.

Cast

Hennika Huuse
Hedvig
Tobias Santelmann
Tobias Santelmann
Super Lion
Kari Simonsen
Grandmother
Henriette Marø
Teacher
Atle Antonsen
Uncle
Todd Bishop Monrad Vistven
Thomas
Johannes Kjærnes
Adrian
Line Verndal
Aunt
Desta Marie Beeder
News Reporter
Charlotte Frogner
Charlotte Frogner
Mother
Director Rasmus A. Sivertsen
Writer Kamilla Krogsveen, Are Austnes
Composer Stein Johan Grieg Halvorsen, Eyvind Andreas Skeie
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 10 August 2023
World premiere 30 September 2022
Release date
20 July 2023 Russia Русский репортаж, НМГ Кинопрокат
16 June 2023 Andorra
20 July 2023 Azerbaijan 6+
4 August 2023 Bulgaria
8 June 2023 Czechia U
29 December 2023 Estonia
8 May 2024 France
21 March 2024 Germany 0
4 August 2023 Great Britain U
4 May 2023 Greece
12 July 2023 Iceland
25 August 2023 Ireland G
29 June 2023 Kazakhstan 6+
20 July 2023 Kyrgyzstan
12 January 2024 Latvia N7
29 December 2023 Lithuania V
4 August 2023 Moldova
2 March 2023 Montenegro
31 January 2024 Netherlands AL
30 September 2022 Norway 6
11 January 2024 Peru
4 August 2023 Poland
31 August 2023 Portugal M/6
12 January 2024 Romania o.A.
2 March 2023 Serbia
1 June 2023 Slovakia 7
20 July 2023 South Korea
16 June 2023 Spain
3 March 2023 Sweden Btl
4 August 2023 Tajikistan
11 May 2023 UAE 18TC
20 July 2023 Uzbekistan 6+
Budget €3,500,000
Worldwide Gross $3,822,486
Production Qvisten Animation
Also known as
Helt super, Just Super, Chiar super, Gewoon Super, Just Super: Famiglia di supereroi, La Súper Familia, Los super descendientes, Los Súper Descendientes, Mishpakha Be'Mas'ekha, Ofurljónið, Os Super Fixes!, Po prostu super, Sowas von Super, Sowas von super!, Süper Aile, Super lion, Super Normal, Szuperék, Täitsa super!, Una familia de superhéroes, Una família de superherois, Απλώς υπέροχη, Баш супер, Просто супер

Cartoon rating

6.2
Rate 18 votes
5.3 IMDb
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Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Just Super - Trailer
Just Super Trailer
Just Super - Dubbed trailer
Just Super Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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