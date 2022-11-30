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Troll
5.9
Troll
, 2022
Troll
Norway / Action, Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
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5.9
Troll
Teaser
Teaser
Cast
Ine Marie Wilmann
Nora Tidemann
Mads Sjøgård Pettersen
Kaptein Kristoffer Holm
Gard B. Eidsvold
Tobias Tidemann
Kim Falck
Andreas Isaksen
Pål Anders Nordvi
Anneke von der Lippe
Statsminister Berit Moberg
Fridtjov Såheim
Forsvarsminister Frederick Markussen
Dennis Storhøi
Forsvarssjef General Sverre Lunde
Karoline Viktoria Sletteng Garvang
Sigrid Hodne
Yusuf Toosh Ibra
Amir
Bjarne Hjelde
Hoffsjef Rikard Sinding
Director
Roar Uthaug
Writer
Espen Aukan
,
Roar Uthaug
Composer
Johannes Ringen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
30 November 2022
World premiere
30 November 2022
MPAA
PG-13
Production
Motion Blur Films
Also known as
Troll, Trol, Трол, Esrarengiz Canavar, O Troll da Montanha, Troll: Quỷ Núi Khổng Lồ, Trollis, Тролль, Троль, トロール, 山怪巨魔, トロール：2022, Trol : 2022
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
16
votes
5.8
IMDb
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Updated 18 June 2024
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Troll
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Stills
Quotes
Nora Tidemann
Are you crying?
Tobias Tidemann
It's my pine allergy. I'm allergic to forests.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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