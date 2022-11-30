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Poster of Troll
5.9
Troll - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Troll
5.9

Troll

, 2022
Troll
Norway / Action, Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Troll
5.9
Troll - Teaser
Troll  Teaser

Cast

Ine Marie Wilmann
Ine Marie Wilmann
Nora Tidemann
Mads Sjøgård Pettersen
Mads Sjøgård Pettersen
Kaptein Kristoffer Holm
Gard B. Eidsvold
Gard B. Eidsvold
Tobias Tidemann
Kim Falck
Andreas Isaksen
Pål Anders Nordvi
Anneke von der Lippe
Statsminister Berit Moberg
Fridtjov Såheim
Forsvarsminister Frederick Markussen
Dennis Storhøi
Dennis Storhøi
Forsvarssjef General Sverre Lunde
Karoline Viktoria Sletteng Garvang
Sigrid Hodne
Yusuf Toosh Ibra
Amir
Bjarne Hjelde
Hoffsjef Rikard Sinding
Director Roar Uthaug
Writer Espen Aukan, Roar Uthaug
Composer Johannes Ringen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 30 November 2022
World premiere 30 November 2022
MPAA PG-13
Production Motion Blur Films
Also known as
Troll, Trol, Трол, Esrarengiz Canavar, O Troll da Montanha, Troll: Quỷ Núi Khổng Lồ, Trollis, Тролль, Троль, トロール, 山怪巨魔, トロール：2022, Trol : 2022

Film rating

5.9
Rate 16 votes
5.8 IMDb
Write review
Updated 18 June 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Troll - Teaser
Troll Teaser
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Nora Tidemann Are you crying?
Tobias Tidemann It's my pine allergy. I'm allergic to forests.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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