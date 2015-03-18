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Poster of Brothers
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Brothers
7.6

Brothers

, 2015
Brødre
Norway / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Brothers
7.6

Synopsis

Aslaug Holm follows closely her two young sons Markus and Lukas in their everyday life, while being sons, close brothers, as well as being kids having pleasures and disappointments.
Director Aslaug Holm
Composer John Erik Kaada
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 13 April 2016
World premiere 18 March 2015
Release date
11 July 2018 France
20 March 2015 Norway
Production Fenris Film
Also known as
Brødre, Brothers, Bracia, Broliai, Fivérek, To brødre, 少年有點煩, 挪威年少時代, Brodre, Brodre : Markus et Lukas

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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