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7.6
Kinoafisha
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Brothers
7.6
Brothers
, 2015
Brødre
Norway / Documentary / 18+
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7.6
Synopsis
Aslaug Holm follows closely her two young sons Markus and Lukas in their everyday life, while being sons, close brothers, as well as being kids having pleasures and disappointments.
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Director
Aslaug Holm
Composer
John Erik Kaada
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
13 April 2016
World premiere
18 March 2015
Release date
11 July 2018
France
20 March 2015
Norway
Production
Fenris Film
Also known as
Brødre, Brothers, Bracia, Broliai, Fivérek, To brødre, 少年有點煩, 挪威年少時代, Brodre, Brodre : Markus et Lukas
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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