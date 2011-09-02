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Poster of Pushwagner
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Pushwagner
6.7

Pushwagner

, 2011
Pushwagner
Norway / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Pushwagner
6.7

Cast

Hariton Pushwagner
Self
Director Even Benestad, August Baugstø Hanssen
Writer Even Benestad, August Baugstø Hanssen
Composer Ugress
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 2 September 2011
Release date
2 September 2011 Norway
Worldwide Gross $89,646
Production Film i Väst, Filmkreatörerna, Hinterland
Also known as
Pushwagner

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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