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6.9
Kinoafisha Films Rosmersholm
6.9

Rosmersholm

, 2001
Rosmersholm
Norway / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
6.9

Cast

Wenche Foss
Sveyn Sharffenberg
Ole-Jørgen Nilsen
Bjørn Skagestad
Eindride Eidsvold
Laila Goody
Rebekka West
Director Terje Mærli
Writer Henrik Ibsen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 13 April 2001
Release date
13 April 2001 Norway
Production Norsk Rikskringkasting (NRK)
Also known as
Rosmersholm

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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