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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Rosmersholm
6.9
Rosmersholm
, 2001
Rosmersholm
Norway / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
6.9
Cast
Wenche Foss
Sveyn Sharffenberg
Ole-Jørgen Nilsen
Bjørn Skagestad
Eindride Eidsvold
Laila Goody
Rebekka West
Director
Terje Mærli
Writer
Henrik Ibsen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway
Runtime
2 hours 6 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
13 April 2001
Release date
13 April 2001
Norway
Production
Norsk Rikskringkasting (NRK)
Also known as
Rosmersholm
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
12
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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