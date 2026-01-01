Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
Fruen fra havet
Fruen fra havet
Fruen fra havet
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Norway
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
1979
World premiere
6 November 1979
Also known as
Fruen fra havet, A tenger asszonya, Die Frau vom Meere, La donna del mare, Meren tytär, The Woman from the Sea
Director
Per Bronken
Cast
Finn Kvalem
Liv Ullmann
Marie Louise Tank
Minken Fosheim
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Fruen fra havet
8.1
Shame
(1968)
7.7
The Passion of Anna
(1969)
7.1
Oxen
(1991)
7.7
Cries and Whispers
(1972)
8.0
The Emigrants
(1971)
8.3
Autumn Sonata
(1978)
8.4
Scenes from a Marriage
(1973)
7.9
Persona
(1966)
7.6
Saraband
(2003)
6.5
Speriamo che sia femmina
(1986)
8.0
The New Land
(1972)
7.6
Hour of the Wolf
(1968)
Film rating
6.1
Rate
14
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree