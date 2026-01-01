Menu
Fruen fra havet

Fruen fra havet 18+
Country Norway
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1979
World premiere 6 November 1979
Also known as
Fruen fra havet, A tenger asszonya, Die Frau vom Meere, La donna del mare, Meren tytär, The Woman from the Sea
Director
Per Bronken
Cast
Finn Kvalem
Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
Marie Louise Tank
Minken Fosheim
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
