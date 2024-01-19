Mats Steen, a Norwegian gamer, died of a degenerative muscular disease at the age of 25. His parents mourned what they thought had been a lonely and isolated life, when they started receiving messages from online friends around the world.
CountryNorway
Runtime1 hour 46 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere24 October 2024
World premiere19 January 2024
Release date
17 October 2024
Australia
M
18 October 2024
Great Britain
12A
8 March 2024
Norway
Worldwide Gross$1,303,564
ProductionMedieoperatørene, VGTV
Also known as
Ibelin, The Remarkable Life of Ibelin, La singular vida de Ibelin, A Extraordinária Vida de Ibelin, Das fantastische Leben des Ibelin, Ibelin rendkívüli élete, Ibelin: La vie remarquable d'un gamer, Ibelin'in Olağanüstü Hayatı, Ibelins enastående liv, La vita straordinaria di Ibelin, Wyjątkowe życie Ibelina, Ιμπελέν, Неймовірне життя Ібеліна, イベリン：彼が生きた証, 伊貝林：在魔幻世界登入人生, 伊贝林, 伊贝林的非凡人生