Ibelin

Ibelin 18+
Synopsis

Mats Steen, a Norwegian gamer, died of a degenerative muscular disease at the age of 25. His parents mourned what they thought had been a lonely and isolated life, when they started receiving messages from online friends around the world.
Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 24 October 2024
World premiere 19 January 2024
Release date
17 October 2024 Australia M
18 October 2024 Great Britain 12A
8 March 2024 Norway
Worldwide Gross $1,303,564
Production Medieoperatørene, VGTV
Also known as
Ibelin, The Remarkable Life of Ibelin, La singular vida de Ibelin, A Extraordinária Vida de Ibelin, Das fantastische Leben des Ibelin, Ibelin rendkívüli élete, Ibelin: La vie remarquable d'un gamer, Ibelin'in Olağanüstü Hayatı, Ibelins enastående liv, La vita straordinaria di Ibelin, Wyjątkowe życie Ibelina, Ιμπελέν, Неймовірне життя Ібеліна, イベリン：彼が生きた証, 伊貝林：在魔幻世界登入人生, 伊贝林, 伊贝林的非凡人生
Director
Bendzhamin Ri
Cast
Zoe Croft
Kelsey Ellison
Ed Larkin
John Andrew Mclay
Elena Pitsiaeli
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Write review
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
