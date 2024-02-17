Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of No Other Land
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films No Other Land

No Other Land

No Other Land 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective, this documentary shows the destruction of the West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli authorities and the unlikely friendship that blossoms between Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham.
Country Norway / Palestine
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 18 November 2024
World premiere 17 February 2024
Release date
28 November 2024 Australia M
24 January 2025 Austria
27 February 2025 Brazil
14 April 2024 Croatia
13 November 2024 France TP
14 November 2024 Germany 16
8 November 2024 Great Britain 15
7 March 2025 Indonesia
16 January 2025 Italy
8 October 2024 Lithuania N13
9 January 2025 Netherlands 12
7 February 2025 Norway
6 November 2024 Serbia o.A.
8 November 2024 Spain 16
1 November 2024 Switzerland 14
Worldwide Gross $3,637,225
Production Yabayay Media, Antipode Films
Also known as
No Other Land, La Ard Ukhraa, Ainoa kotimaa, Edina zemlja, Gidecek Yer Yok, In Artz Achret, Jaz in sarzamin jayi nist, Jedina zemlja, Landlaus, Nav citas zemes, Nenhuma Outra Terra, Nie chcemy innej ziemi, Ninguna otra tierra, No Other Land - Nulle Autre Terre, Nulle Autre Terre, Sem Chão, Καμιά άλλη γη, Немає іншої землі, Нет другой земли, ノー・アザー・ランド, 你的國，我的家, 家不成家-我生於巴勒斯坦
Director
Yuval Abraham
Basel Adra
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.5
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Despite being 2024's most decorated and critically lauded documentary, nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and having secured distribution in 24 countries, 'No Other Land (2024)' was unable to secure a US distributor because of its subject matter. However, the film received a limited cinema release in the US on 31 January 2025 through Cinetic Media, which arranged bookings via Michael Tuckman Media. Tickets are available on the film's official website.

Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more