|28 November 2024
|Australia
|M
|24 January 2025
|Austria
|27 February 2025
|Brazil
|14 April 2024
|Croatia
|13 November 2024
|France
|TP
|14 November 2024
|Germany
|16
|8 November 2024
|Great Britain
|15
|7 March 2025
|Indonesia
|16 January 2025
|Italy
|8 October 2024
|Lithuania
|N13
|9 January 2025
|Netherlands
|12
|7 February 2025
|Norway
|6 November 2024
|Serbia
|o.A.
|8 November 2024
|Spain
|16
|1 November 2024
|Switzerland
|14
Despite being 2024's most decorated and critically lauded documentary, nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and having secured distribution in 24 countries, 'No Other Land (2024)' was unable to secure a US distributor because of its subject matter. However, the film received a limited cinema release in the US on 31 January 2025 through Cinetic Media, which arranged bookings via Michael Tuckman Media. Tickets are available on the film's official website.