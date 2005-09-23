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6.2
Kinoafisha Films Elsk meg i morgen
6.2

Elsk meg i morgen

, 2005
Elling-3: Fall in Love with Me Tomorrow
Norway / Romantic, Drama / 18+
6.2

Cast

Per Christian Ellefsen
Sven Nordin
Sven Nordin
Marian Saastad Ottesen
Marit Pia Jacobsen
Kjersti Holmen
Per Christensen
Director Petter Næss
Writer Ingvar Ambjørnsen, Åse Vikene
Composer Lars Lillo-Stenberg, Stein Berge Svendsen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 23 September 2005
Release date
23 September 2005 Norway
23 September 2005 Romania 15
Worldwide Gross $3,302,433
Production Maipo Film
Also known as
Elsk meg i morgen, Love Me Tomorrow, Agapise me avrio, Elling ja naisen kosketus, Elling, älska mig i morgon, Iubește-mă mâine, Love me tomorrow - Elling e l'amore, Эллинг 3: Полюби меня завтра

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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