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Poster of More Than Ever
7.1
More Than Ever - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films More Than Ever
7.1

More Than Ever

, 2022
Plus que jamais
France, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of More Than Ever
7.1
More Than Ever - Dubbed trailer
More Than Ever  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Hélène, a 33-year-old woman from Bordeaux, France, lives happily as a couple with Mathieu, her husband of many years. Her life turns upside down the day she learns she has a rare lung disease. Thanks to a blog, she discovers Norway and decides to follow her instinct. Despite all the love she has for her life partner Mathieu, who is very supportive through her illness, she leaves him behind in France and will cross all Europe to Norway alone in search of a new path and to meet a blogger named Mister that she found on the internet.

Cast

Vicky Krieps
Vicky Krieps
Hélène
Gaspard Ulliel
Gaspard Ulliel
Matthieu
Bjørn Floberg
Bjørn Floberg
Mister(Bent)
Sophie Langevin
Sophie Langevin
Docteur Girlotto
Valérie Bodson
Valérie Bodson
mother
Jérémy Barbier d'Hiver
Luc
Marion Cadeau
Mehdi's wife
Marion Cadeau
Mehdi's wife
Yacine Sif El Islam
Audrey's husband
Yacine Sif El Islam
Audrey's husband
Estelle Kerkor
Béné
Nathalie Man
Zoé
Director Emily Atef
Writer Emily Atef, Lars Hubrich, Josune Hahnheiser, Franz Rodenkirchen
Composer Jon Balke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany / Luxembourg / Norway
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 20 January 2023
World premiere 21 May 2022
Release date
9 February 2023 Russia Arthouse
16 November 2022 France
1 December 2022 Germany 12
20 January 2023 Great Britain
8 December 2022 Greece
23 December 2022 Latvia N12
10 November 2022 Lithuania N13
8 February 2023 South Korea
21 July 2023 Spain
Budget €5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $403,948
Production Eaux Vives Productions, NiKo Film, Samsa Film
Also known as
Plus que jamais, More Than Ever, Mehr denn je, Hélène & Mathieu, Her zamankinden Daha Fazla, Jak nigdy, Mais que Nunca, Más que nunca, Rohkem kui kunagi varem, Πιο πολύ από ποτέ, Больше чем никогда, 愛在生命終結時, 안녕, 소중한 사람, Ölüm Ayırana Dek

Film rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
More Than Ever - Dubbed trailer
More Than Ever Dubbed trailer
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