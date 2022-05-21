Hélène, a 33-year-old woman from Bordeaux, France, lives happily as a couple with Mathieu, her husband of many years. Her life turns upside down the day she learns she has a rare lung disease. Thanks to a blog, she discovers Norway and decides to follow her instinct. Despite all the love she has for her life partner Mathieu, who is very supportive through her illness, she leaves him behind in France and will cross all Europe to Norway alone in search of a new path and to meet a blogger named Mister that she found on the internet.
ProductionEaux Vives Productions, NiKo Film, Samsa Film
Also known as
Plus que jamais, More Than Ever, Mehr denn je, Hélène & Mathieu, Her zamankinden Daha Fazla, Jak nigdy, Mais que Nunca, Más que nunca, Rohkem kui kunagi varem, Πιο πολύ από ποτέ, Больше чем никогда, 愛在生命終結時, 안녕, 소중한 사람, Ölüm Ayırana Dek