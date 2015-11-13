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Poster of The Christmas King: In Full Armor
5.4
Kinoafisha Films The Christmas King: In Full Armor
5.4

The Christmas King: In Full Armor

, 2015
Julekongen
Norway / Adventure, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Christmas King: In Full Armor
5.4

Synopsis

An evil lord, eager to rule the Valley of Knights, steals a magic suit of armor and is determined to hunt down the young queen for the missing part, the snow-making glove. But two courageous kids from our world are coming to her rescue.

Cast

Stella Stenman
Mira
Bjarte Tjøstheim
Roy
Tone Beate Mostraum
Sara
Vetle Qvenild Werring
Kevin
Kyrre Hellum
Snerk
Emma Rebecca Storvik
Eiril
Herborg Kråkevik
Iris
Maria Brandshaug
Mugg
Simon Lay
Nick
Silje Marie Korsnes
Miranda
Director Thale Persen
Writer Lars Gudmestad, Harald Rosenløw-Eeg
Composer Ginge Anvik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 13 November 2015
Release date
13 November 2015 Norway 6
Budget 25,100,000 NOK
Worldwide Gross $2,997,287
Production Storm Films, Film Kolektiv
Also known as
Julekongen, The Christmas King: In Full Armor, Der Winterprinz - Miras magisches Abenteuer, El Valle de los Caballeros, Julekongen - Full rustning, Král Vánoc, La Vall dels Cavallers, La valle dei cavalieri, La Vallée des chevaliers, Mira's magic Christmas, O Vale dos Cavaleiros, Talveprints Miira maagiline seiklus, Valley of Knights, Valley of Knights: Mira's Magical Christmas, Η κοιλάδα των ιπποτών

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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