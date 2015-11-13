An evil lord, eager to rule the Valley of Knights, steals a magic suit of armor and is determined to hunt down the young queen for the missing part, the snow-making glove. But two courageous kids from our world are coming to her rescue.
Julekongen, The Christmas King: In Full Armor, Der Winterprinz - Miras magisches Abenteuer, El Valle de los Caballeros, Julekongen - Full rustning, Král Vánoc, La Vall dels Cavallers, La valle dei cavalieri, La Vallée des chevaliers, Mira's magic Christmas, O Vale dos Cavaleiros, Talveprints Miira maagiline seiklus, Valley of Knights, Valley of Knights: Mira's Magical Christmas, Η κοιλάδα των ιπποτών
Film rating
5.4
Rate10 votes
5.4IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.