Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha Films Tunnelen

Tunnelen

Tunnel 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Tunnelen - trailer in russian
Tunnelen  trailer in russian
Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 15 July 2020
World premiere 25 December 2019
Release date
26 March 2020 Russia Капелла Фильм 16+
4 June 2020 Hong Kong
4 August 2020 Italy
25 December 2019 Norway
3 September 2020 Singapore
4 March 2021 South Korea
26 March 2020 Ukraine
22 May 2020 Viet Nam
Budget 35,000,000 NOK
Worldwide Gross $2,964,640
Production Nordisk Film Production AS, Handmade films in Norwegian woods
Also known as
Tunnelen, The Tunnel, El túnel, Tunel, Đường Hầm Sinh Tử, Le Tunnel, O Túnel, O Túnel - Encurralados, The Tunnel - Die Todesfalle, The Tunnel - Trappola nel buio, Tunnel, Tunneln, Тунелът, Тунель. Небезпечно для життя, Туннель: Опасно для жизни, トンネル 9000メートルの闘い, 奪命隧道
Director
Pål Øie
Pål Øie
Cast
Thorbjørn Harr
Thorbjørn Harr
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Jan Gunnar Røise
Jan Gunnar Røise
Henrik Holm
Henrik Holm
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Psychological Thriller Movies Psychological Thriller Movies

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Tunnelen - trailer in russian
Tunnelen Trailer in russian
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
