Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
15 July 2020
World premiere
25 December 2019
Release date
|26 March 2020
|Russia
| Капелла Фильм
|16+
|4 June 2020
|Hong Kong
|
|
|4 August 2020
|Italy
|
|
|25 December 2019
|Norway
|
|
|3 September 2020
|Singapore
|
|
|4 March 2021
|South Korea
|
|
|26 March 2020
|Ukraine
|
|
|22 May 2020
|Viet Nam
|
|
Budget
35,000,000 NOK
Worldwide Gross
$2,964,640
Production
Nordisk Film Production AS, Handmade films in Norwegian woods
Also known as
Tunnelen, The Tunnel, El túnel, Tunel, Đường Hầm Sinh Tử, Le Tunnel, O Túnel, O Túnel - Encurralados, The Tunnel - Die Todesfalle, The Tunnel - Trappola nel buio, Tunnel, Tunneln, Тунелът, Тунель. Небезпечно для життя, Туннель: Опасно для жизни, トンネル 9000メートルの闘い, 奪命隧道