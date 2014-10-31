Menu
Poster of Here Is Harold
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Here Is Harold

Here Is Harold

Her er Harold 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 31 October 2014
Release date
4 February 2016 Czechia
23 June 2016 Germany
31 October 2014 Norway
11 February 2016 Slovakia
Also known as
Her er Harold, Here Is Harold, Här är Harold, Harold y su manual de secuestro, Hier ist Harold, Jön Harold!, Kill Billy, Poznajcie Harolda, Siin on Harold, Συνταγή για απαγωγή, Харольд здесь, ハロルドが笑う　その日まで
Director
Gunnar Vikene
Cast
Bjørn Sundquist
Bjørn Sundquist
Björn Granath
Samuel Hellström
Fanny Ketter
Veslemøy Mørkrid
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Here Is Harold
In Order of Disappearance 7.1
In Order of Disappearance (2014)
The Monitor 6.0
The Monitor (2011)
Wild Men 6.9
Wild Men (2021)
A Somewhat Gentle Man 6.4
A Somewhat Gentle Man (2010)
The Last Sentence 6.3
The Last Sentence (2012)
Pan 5.4
Pan (1995)
The Telegraphist 6.5
The Telegraphist (1993)
Oxen 7.1
Oxen (1991)

Film rating

6.0
Rate 14 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
