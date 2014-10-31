Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Here Is Harold
Here Is Harold
Her er Harold
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Drama
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
31 October 2014
Release date
4 February 2016
Czechia
23 June 2016
Germany
31 October 2014
Norway
11 February 2016
Slovakia
Also known as
Her er Harold, Here Is Harold, Här är Harold, Harold y su manual de secuestro, Hier ist Harold, Jön Harold!, Kill Billy, Poznajcie Harolda, Siin on Harold, Συνταγή για απαγωγή, Харольд здесь, ハロルドが笑う その日まで
Director
Gunnar Vikene
Cast
Bjørn Sundquist
Björn Granath
Samuel Hellström
Fanny Ketter
Veslemøy Mørkrid
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Here Is Harold
7.1
In Order of Disappearance
(2014)
6.0
The Monitor
(2011)
6.9
Wild Men
(2021)
6.4
A Somewhat Gentle Man
(2010)
6.3
The Last Sentence
(2012)
5.4
Pan
(1995)
6.5
The Telegraphist
(1993)
7.1
Oxen
(1991)
Film rating
6.0
Rate
14
votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree