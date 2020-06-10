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Poster of Night Ride
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Night Ride
6.4

Night Ride

, 2020
Nattrikken
Norway / Drama, Short / 18+
Poster of Night Ride
6.4

Synopsis

A cold night in December. Ebba waits for the tram to go home after a party, but the ride takes an unexpected turn.

Cast

Axel Barø Aasen
Allan
Sigrid Kandal Husjord
Ebba
Ola Hoemsnes Sandum
Ariel
Jon Vegard Hovdal
Benjamin
Rafat Haska
Xavier
Øyvind Uhlving
Tram Driver
Runar Koteng Frønes
Man in couple
Anne Haukland
Woman in Couple
Imre Ottåsen
Kompis
Johan Myklebust
Kompis 2
Director Eirik Tveiten
Writer Eirik Tveiten
Composer Morten Rognskog
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 15 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 10 June 2020
World premiere 10 June 2020
Budget 1,208,120 NOK
Production Cylinder Production
Also known as
Nattrikken, Night Ride, Nocna jazda, Ночной трамвай, The Night Tram

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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