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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Night Ride
6.4
Night Ride
, 2020
Nattrikken
Norway / Drama, Short / 18+
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6.4
Synopsis
A cold night in December. Ebba waits for the tram to go home after a party, but the ride takes an unexpected turn.
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Cast
Axel Barø Aasen
Allan
Sigrid Kandal Husjord
Ebba
Ola Hoemsnes Sandum
Ariel
Jon Vegard Hovdal
Benjamin
Rafat Haska
Xavier
Øyvind Uhlving
Tram Driver
Runar Koteng Frønes
Man in couple
Anne Haukland
Woman in Couple
Imre Ottåsen
Kompis
Johan Myklebust
Kompis 2
Director
Eirik Tveiten
Writer
Eirik Tveiten
Composer
Morten Rognskog
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway
Runtime
15 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
10 June 2020
World premiere
10 June 2020
Budget
1,208,120 NOK
Production
Cylinder Production
Also known as
Nattrikken, Night Ride, Nocna jazda, Ночной трамвай, The Night Tram
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Ebba
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