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Poster of Børning 2
6.2
Børning 2 - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Børning 2
6.2

Børning 2

, 2016
Borning 2
Norway / Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Børning 2
6.2
Børning 2 - Dubbed trailer
Børning 2  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

After two years in prison for participating in an illegal street race, Roy says no to a new illegal winter race from Bergen to Murmansk in the North of Russia. But then he hears that his daughter will participate with a boyfriend.

Cast

Anders Baasmo Christiansen
Anders Baasmo Christiansen
Roy Gundersen
Vegar Hoel
Vegar Hoel
Kayser
Henrik Mestad
Henrik Mestad
Philip Mørk
Sven Nordin
Sven Nordin
Doffen
Stig Frode Henriksen
Stig Frode Henriksen
Ida Husøy
Nina
Otto Jespersen
Nybakken
Jenny Skavlan
Sylvia
Marie Blokhus
Marie Blokhus
Ingrid Lykke
Jonas Hoff Oftebro
Jonas Hoff Oftebro
Charley
Lise Karlsnes
Madeleine
Director Hallvard Bræin
Writer Anne Elvedal, Linn-Jeanethe Kyed, Hallvard Bræin, Christopher Grøndahl
Composer Magnus Beite
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 1 September 2017
World premiere 12 October 2016
Release date
26 January 2017 Russia Русский репортаж 16+
26 January 2017 Belarus
12 October 2016 Finland K-16
26 January 2017 Kazakhstan
12 October 2016 Norway
7 April 2017 South Korea
26 January 2017 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $5,419,664
Production Filmkameratene, SF Studios, Rein Film
Also known as
Børning 2, Börning 2, Børning 2 - On Ice, Børning: Más rápido, más peligroso, Burning 2, Kumi käryää 2, Kummivilin 2, Norweski speed 2, Rápidos e Perigosos 2, Rápidos y peligrosos 2, Šlápni na to 2, Taposs bele! 2., Yarış 2, Газ до дупка 2, Скандинавский форсаж: Гонки на льду, Скандинавський форсаж 2, クラッシュ・ゾーン, 極凍關頭, Børning 2: On Ice, Borning: Más rápido, más peligroso, Burning 2 - On Ice, Racers

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Børning 2 - Dubbed trailer
Børning 2 Dubbed trailer
Børning 2 - Trailer
Børning 2 Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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