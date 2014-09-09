Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
6.9
Rate
Best Comedies
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Out of Nature
Out of Nature
Mot naturen
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Drama
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
9 September 2014
Release date
26 March 2015
Denmark
19 September 2014
Norway
19 November 2015
Portugal
Also known as
Mot naturen, Out of Nature, In Natura, Magam ura, Mod naturen, Natür Therapy, Ne savā dabā, Prieš gamtą, Protiv prirode, Z natury, Против природы
Director
Ole Giæver
Cast
Ole Giæver
Rebekka Nystabakk
Marte Magnusdotter Solem
Sivert Giæver Solem
Trond Peter Stamsø Munch
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Out of Nature
7.7
Let the River Flow
(2023)
6.1
The Dog Who Wouldn't Be Quiet
(2021)
6.3
Playlist
(2021)
6.0
Staying Vertical
(2016)
6.4
Europe, She Loves
(2016)
6.7
The New Kid
(2015)
6.0
Humpday
(2009)
6.8
Landstrykere
(1989)
Film rating
6.9
Rate
15
votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree