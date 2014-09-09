Menu
6.9
Out of Nature

Out of Nature

Mot naturen 18+
Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 9 September 2014
Release date
26 March 2015 Denmark
19 September 2014 Norway
19 November 2015 Portugal
Also known as
Mot naturen, Out of Nature, In Natura, Magam ura, Mod naturen, Natür Therapy, Ne savā dabā, Prieš gamtą, Protiv prirode, Z natury, Против природы
Director
Ole Giæver
Cast
Ole Giæver
Rebekka Nystabakk
Marte Magnusdotter Solem
Sivert Giæver Solem
Trond Peter Stamsø Munch
Cast and Crew
Film rating

