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Poster of A Beautiful Life
6.3
A Beautiful Life - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films A Beautiful Life
6.3

A Beautiful Life

, 2023
A Beautiful Life
Denmark, Sweden / Drama, Music, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of A Beautiful Life
6.3
A Beautiful Life - Trailer
A Beautiful Life  Trailer

Synopsis

When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he's ready to open himself up to stardom — and love.

Cast

Ardalan Esmaili
Ardalan Esmaili
Patrick
Sebastian Jessen
Oliver
Paw Henriksen
Jesper
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Lilly
Christine Albeck Børge
Suzanne
David Blue
Oliver
David Blue
Oliver
Christopher
Elliott
Marie Askehave
Julie (Police Officer)
Jonathan Harboe
Dennis
Ted Evans
John
Ted Evans
John
Director Mehdi Avaz
Writer Stefan Jaworski
Composer Christopher, Thomas Volmer Schulz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 June 2023
World premiere 1 June 2023
Production SF Studios Production, Rocket Road Pictures, Den Vestdanske Filmpulje
Also known as
A Beautiful Life, Una vida maravillosa, Egy gyönyörű élet, Hayat Güzel, Piękne życie, Uma Bela Vida, Uma Linda Vida, Дивне життя, ビューティフル・ライフ, 美丽人生, 美麗人生頌, 美丽人生颂, Une belle Vie, 우리들의 아름다운 노래

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
A Beautiful Life - Trailer
A Beautiful Life Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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