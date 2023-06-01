Cast
Christine Albeck Børge
Suzanne
Marie Askehave
Julie (Police Officer)
Cast and Crew
Director
Mehdi Avaz
Writer
Stefan Jaworski
Composer
Christopher, Thomas Volmer Schulz
Film details
Country
Denmark / Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
1 June 2023
World premiere
1 June 2023
Production
SF Studios Production, Rocket Road Pictures, Den Vestdanske Filmpulje
Also known as
A Beautiful Life, Una vida maravillosa, Egy gyönyörű élet, Hayat Güzel, Piękne życie, Uma Bela Vida, Uma Linda Vida, Дивне життя, ビューティフル・ライフ, 美丽人生, 美麗人生頌, 美丽人生颂, Une belle Vie, 우리들의 아름다운 노래