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Poster of All I Want for Christmas: The Magic Time Machine
5.2
Kinoafisha Films All I Want for Christmas: The Magic Time Machine
5.2

All I Want for Christmas: The Magic Time Machine

, 2022
Julemandens datter 3: Den magiske tidsmaskine
Denmark / Adventure, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of All I Want for Christmas: The Magic Time Machine
5.2

Synopsis

At Santa Claus School, the principal has called a meeting. Lucia, her parents Julius and Claudia and everyone else at school are excited. But the tension is replaced by a shock when the headmaster cancels Christmas. He seems confused, and it soon becomes clear that he is trapped in a Christmas trauma from his younger days as Santa Claus. Lucia sets out to find out what has happened and with the help of the younger student Elias and a magical time machine, she travels back in time in the hope of saving Christmas.

Cast

Cecilia Loffredo
Lucia
Herman Knop
Valdemar
Martin Buch
Martin Buch
Julius
Thomas Bo Larsen
Thomas Bo Larsen
Von Ravn
Mia Lyhne
Claudia
Leonard Mangheni Sommer Ipsen
Elias
Ulf Pilgaard
Rektor
Kirsten Lehfeldt
DR. Herz
Jacob Haugaard
Jens Boye
Kristian Halken
Litteramus
Director Christian Dyekjær
Writer Christian Dyekjær, Lars T. Therkildsen
Composer Kristian Eidnes Andersen, Nicklas Schmidt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 10 November 2022
Release date
10 November 2022 Denmark 7
1 December 2023 Estonia
10 November 2022 Norway 6
24 November 2023 Poland
Worldwide Gross $299,723
Production Deluca Film
Also known as
Julemandens datter 3: Den magiske tidsmaskine, All I Want for Christmas: The Magic Time Machine, All I Want for Christmas - Un Magico Viaggio, Julenissens datter 3 - Den magiske tidsmaskinen, Jultomtens dotter - Den magiska tidsmaskinen, Kõik, mida soovin jõuludelt 3. Maagiline ajamasin, Η μαγική μηχανή των Χριστουγέννων, Всі чекають на Різдво: Магічна машина часу, Магическая машина времени, Дъщерята на Дядо Коледа 3: Магическа машина на времето, Julemandens Datter 3 Den Magiske Tidsmaskine

Film rating

5.2
Rate 11 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 17 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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