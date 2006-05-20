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6.7
Kinoafisha
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Red Road
6.7
Red Road
, 2006
Red Road
Great Britain, Denmark / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.7
Cast
Kate Dickie
Jackie
Tony Curran
Clyde
Natalie Press
April
Andrew Armour
Alfred
Martin Compston
Stevie
Paul Higgins
Avery
Carolyn Calder
Cleaner
John Comerford
Man With Dog
Jessica Angus
Bronwyn
Martin McCardie
Angus
Director
Andrea Arnold
Writer
Lone Scherfig
,
Anders Thomas Jensen
,
Andrea Arnold
Composer
Glenn Gregory
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain / Denmark
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2006
Online premiere
3 January 2008
World premiere
20 May 2006
Release date
20 May 2006
Russia
16+
4 May 2007
Brazil
20 April 2007
Canada
18A
27 October 2006
Great Britain
18
3 November 2006
Ireland
18
30 March 2007
Italy
20 May 2006
Kazakhstan
20 May 2006
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$1,128,345
Production
Advanced Party Scheme, BBC Film, Glasgow Film Office
Also known as
Red Road, Con Đường Nguy Hiểm, Crvena cesta, Dereh adouma, Drumul adevarului, Marcas da Vida, Sinal de Alerta, Ulica Red Roud, Красная дорога, 붉은 거리, Червона дорога
More
Film rating
6.7
Rate
11
votes
6.8
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Clyde
Do you know what I wonder about you?
Jackie
What?
Clyde
How your cunt taste like.
Jackie
[looking at Clyde blankly, not being surprised at all]
Clyde
Shocked?
Jackie
[blankly]
Not really.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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