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Poster of Red Road
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Red Road
6.7

Red Road

, 2006
Red Road
Great Britain, Denmark / Drama / 18+
Poster of Red Road
6.7

Cast

Kate Dickie
Kate Dickie
Jackie
Tony Curran
Tony Curran
Clyde
Natalie Press
April
Andrew Armour
Alfred
Martin Compston
Martin Compston
Stevie
Paul Higgins
Paul Higgins
Avery
Carolyn Calder
Cleaner
John Comerford
Man With Dog
Jessica Angus
Bronwyn
Martin McCardie
Angus
Director Andrea Arnold
Writer Lone Scherfig, Anders Thomas Jensen, Andrea Arnold
Composer Glenn Gregory
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 3 January 2008
World premiere 20 May 2006
Release date
20 May 2006 Russia 16+
4 May 2007 Brazil
20 April 2007 Canada 18A
27 October 2006 Great Britain 18
3 November 2006 Ireland 18
30 March 2007 Italy
20 May 2006 Kazakhstan
20 May 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,128,345
Production Advanced Party Scheme, BBC Film, Glasgow Film Office
Also known as
Red Road, Con Đường Nguy Hiểm, Crvena cesta, Dereh adouma, Drumul adevarului, Marcas da Vida, Sinal de Alerta, Ulica Red Roud, Красная дорога, 붉은 거리, Червона дорога

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

Clyde Do you know what I wonder about you?
Jackie What?
Clyde How your cunt taste like.
Jackie [looking at Clyde blankly, not being surprised at all]
Clyde Shocked?
Jackie [blankly] Not really.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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