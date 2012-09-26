Similar films for Marie Krøyer
Chagall-Malevich History, Biography
2013, Russia
6.4
A Fortunate Man Drama
2018, Denmark
7.2
Silent Heart Drama
2014, Denmark
7.1
Return to Sender Drama, Thriller
2004, Denmark / Great Britain / USA
5.9
Corsage Biography, Drama, History
2022, Austria / Luxembourg / Germany / France
6.5
Margrete - Queen of the North Biography, Drama, History
2021, Denmark / Norway / Poland / Sweden
6.6
Shorta Action, Crime
2020, Denmark
6.8
Tove Biography, Drama
2020, Finland / Sweden
6.7
Queen of Hearts Drama
2018, Denmark / Sweden
6.7
The Hidden Soldier History, Romantic, War
2017, China
6.2
Submarino Drama
2010, Denmark / Sweden
7.1
Goodbye Bafana History, Drama, Biography
2007, Germany / France / Italy / Great Britain / Belgium / South Africa / Luxembourg
7.1