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Poster of Marie Krøyer
6.0
Marie Krøyer - Trailer with voice-over
Kinoafisha Films Marie Krøyer
6.0

Marie Krøyer

, 2011
Marie Krøyer
Denmark / Biography, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Marie Krøyer
6.0
Marie Krøyer - Trailer with voice-over
Marie Krøyer  Trailer with voice-over

Synopsis

The story of the marriage between the painters Marie and P.S. Krøyer.

Cast

Søren Sætter-Lassen
P.S. 'Søren' Krøyer
Lene Maria Christensen
Anna Norrie
Tommy Kenter
Sagfører Lachmann
Birgitte Hjort Sørensen
Marie Krøyer
Sverrir Gudnason
Sverrir Gudnason
Hugo Alfvén
Nanna Buhl Andresen
Henny Brodersen
Vera Torpp Larsson
Vibeke Krøyer
Kurt Dreyer
Doktor Muus
Anders Gjellerup Koch
Doktor Lange
Mette Maria Ahrenkiel
Sygeplejerske
Director Bille August
Writer Anastassia Arnold, Peter Asmussen
Composer Stefan Nilsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 26 September 2012
Release date
3 January 2013 Russia Cinema Prestige
3 January 2013 Belarus
26 September 2012 Denmark
3 January 2013 Kazakhstan
13 June 2013 South Korea 18
12 October 2012 Sweden
3 January 2013 Ukraine
Budget 6,500,000 DKK
Worldwide Gross $3,382,354
Production Film i Väst, SF Film, SF Studios
Also known as
Marie Krøyer, Balladen om Marie, Balladen om Marie Krøyer, Dailininko žmona, Dyokana shel Marie, Erotas kai prodosia, La pasión de Marie, Marie Kröyer, Maries val, Maries valg, The Passion of Marie, Жена художника, Мари Кройер, マリー・クロヤー　愛と芸術に生きて, Balladen om Marie Kröyer, Marie Kroeyer

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Marie Krøyer - Trailer with voice-over
Marie Krøyer Trailer with voice-over
Marie Krøyer - Trailer
Marie Krøyer Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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