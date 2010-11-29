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Poster of Blood in the Mobile
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Blood in the Mobile
7.1

Blood in the Mobile

, 2010
Blood in the Mobile
Denmark, Germany / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Blood in the Mobile
7.1

Synopsis

Documentary. The dark side of our cell phones. No company can say for sure that they didn't buy conflict minerals from the Congo to produce your cell phone.

Cast

Frank Piasecki Poulsen
Self - narrator
Bernhard
Self - UN Press Office
Chance
Self - 16 years, mine worker
Annie Dunnebacke
Self - Global Witness
Pekka Isosomppi
Self - social responsibility director, Nokia Corporation
Aldus Kampekampe
Self - Minister of Mining, Democratic Republic of Congo
Jim McDermott
Self - US Congressman
John Prendergast
Self - Raise Hope for Congo
Major Rahman
Self - United Nations Peacekeeping
Oskar Södergren
Self - Nokia Corporation
Director Frank Piasecki Poulsen
Composer Kristian Eidnes Andersen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 29 November 2010
Release date
29 November 2010 Germany
21 October 2011 Great Britain
Worldwide Gross $1,428
Production Koncern TV- og Filmproduktion, Chili Film, Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion
Also known as
Blood in the Mobile, Blod i mobilen, Blutige Handys, Krew w twoim telefonie, Krv u mobilnom, Krvavi Mobitel, Verikännykät, Ματωμένα κινητά

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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