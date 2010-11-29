Cast
Frank Piasecki Poulsen
Self - narrator
Bernhard
Self - UN Press Office
Chance
Self - 16 years, mine worker
Annie Dunnebacke
Self - Global Witness
Pekka Isosomppi
Self - social responsibility director, Nokia Corporation
Aldus Kampekampe
Self - Minister of Mining, Democratic Republic of Congo
Jim McDermott
Self - US Congressman
John Prendergast
Self - Raise Hope for Congo
Major Rahman
Self - United Nations Peacekeeping
Oskar Södergren
Self - Nokia Corporation
Cast and Crew
Director
Frank Piasecki Poulsen
Composer
Kristian Eidnes Andersen
Film details
Country
Denmark / Germany
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
29 November 2010
Release date
|29 November 2010
|Germany
|
|
|21 October 2011
|Great Britain
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$1,428
Production
Koncern TV- og Filmproduktion, Chili Film, Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion
Also known as
Blood in the Mobile, Blod i mobilen, Blutige Handys, Krew w twoim telefonie, Krv u mobilnom, Krvavi Mobitel, Verikännykät, Ματωμένα κινητά