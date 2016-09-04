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Poster of David Lynch: The Art Life
7.1
David Lynch: The Art Life - Subtitled trailer
Kinoafisha Films David Lynch: The Art Life
7.1

David Lynch: The Art Life

, 2016
David Lynch the Art Life
USA, Denmark / Documentary, Biography / 18+
Trailers
Poster of David Lynch: The Art Life
7.1
David Lynch: The Art Life - Subtitled trailer
David Lynch: The Art Life  Subtitled trailer

Synopsis

Artist and filmmaker David Lynch discusses his early life and the events that shaped his outlook on art and the creative process.

Cast

David Lynch
David Lynch
Self
Lula Lynch
Self - David Lynch's daughter
Edwina Lynch
David Lynch's mother
Donald Lynch
Self - David Lynch's father
Peggy Reavey
Self - David Lynch's first wife
Jack Fisk
Self
Bushnell Keeler
Self
Director Jon Nguyen, Rick Barnes, Olivia Neergaard-Holm
Writer Isabel Andrés Portí
Composer Jonatan Bengta, David Lynch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 14 July 2017
World premiere 4 September 2016
Release date
13 April 2017 Russia Arthouse 12+
13 April 2017 Belarus
31 August 2017 Brazil
20 April 2017 Denmark
15 February 2017 France
31 August 2017 Germany
14 July 2017 Great Britain
20 February 2017 Italy T
13 April 2017 Kazakhstan
23 November 2017 Netherlands 12
1 June 2017 Portugal
20 April 2017 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $311,152
Production Absurda, Duck Diver Films, Hideout Films
Also known as
David Lynch: The Art Life, David Lynch the Art Life, David Lynch, żyć sztuką, David Lynch: A művészélet, David Lynch: A Vida de um Artista, David Lynch: Az én m&369vészetem, David Lynch: La vie artistique, David Lynch: The Art Life - A Vida Arte, David Lynch: Yaşam Sanatı, Davidas Lynchas: menininko gyvenimas, Lynch Three, Дэвид Линч: Жизнь в искусстве, デヴィッド・リンチ　アートライフ, 大卫·林奇：艺术人生, 大衛林區：獨白囈語, 大衛連治藝術人生, David Lynch Documentary

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

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David Lynch: The Art Life - Subtitled trailer
David Lynch: The Art Life Subtitled trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack David Lynch: The Art Life

Quotes

David Lynch Philadelphia was kind of a poor man's New York City, so it was a weird town. It was kind of a mean town. One woman, who was my neighbour, *reeked* of urine and she was a complete racist. There was another woman, who was totally crazy. She was a neighbour. Lived down the street with her parents. And she would go around the backyard on her hands and knees and squawk like a chicken and say, "I'm a chicken! I'm a chicken!" And squawk and squawk and go around and around in this tall white grass in her backyard. She came up to me one day on the street and she said, "Oh, my nipples hurt!" And she was squeezing her-her breast and standing in front of me squeezing and shaking. "My nipples hurt!"
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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