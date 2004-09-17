ProductionAudley Films LLP, Moviefan Scandinavia A/S, Number 9 Films
Also known as
Return to Sender, Death Row, Na Linha da Morte, Sentencia de muerte, Convicted, Geschäft mit dem Tod, Katadikasmeni se thanato, L'ora della verità, Sugrąžinti siuntėjui, Zwrot do nadawcy, Καταδικασμένη σε θάνατο, Вернуть отправителю, Повернути відправнику, 退给发信人, 退信, 罪犯, 等待审判, 死刑复活, 无人查收
Film rating
5.9
Rate10 votes
6.3IMDb
Updated 3 June 2024
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.