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Poster of Return to Sender
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Return to Sender
5.9

Return to Sender

, 2004
Return to Sender
Denmark, Great Britain, USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Return to Sender
5.9

Cast

Connie Nielsen
Connie Nielsen
Charlotte Cory
Kelly Preston
Kelly Preston
Susan Kennan
Aidan Quinn
Aidan Quinn
Frank Nitzche
Mark Holton
Joe Charbonic
Madison Mueller
Bryan Shupe
Tim Daly
Tim Daly
Martin North
Mark Ryan
Mark Ryan
Mark Schlesser
Sara-Marie Maltha
Julie
Sara-Marie Maltha
Julie
Bill Thomas
Gubby
Randy Colton
Joe Hammond
Director Bille August
Writer Neal Purvis, Robert Wade
Composer Harry Gregson-Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark / Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 17 September 2004
Release date
26 May 2005 Russia Lizard
26 May 2005 Belarus
17 September 2004 Canada
24 June 2005 Denmark
15 November 2005 Italy
26 May 2005 Kazakhstan
13 January 2006 Spain
29 January 2005 USA
26 May 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $7,600,000
Worldwide Gross $326,563
Production Audley Films LLP, Moviefan Scandinavia A/S, Number 9 Films
Also known as
Return to Sender, Death Row, Na Linha da Morte, Sentencia de muerte, Convicted, Geschäft mit dem Tod, Katadikasmeni se thanato, L'ora della verità, Sugrąžinti siuntėjui, Zwrot do nadawcy, Καταδικασμένη σε θάνατο, Вернуть отправителю, Повернути відправнику, 退给发信人, 退信, 罪犯, 等待审判, 死刑复活, 无人查收

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 3 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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