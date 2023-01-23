From the first camera to 45 billion cameras worldwide today, the visual sociologist filmmakers widen their lens to expose both humanity's unique obsession with the camera's image and the social consequences that lay ahead.
ProductionPlattform Produktion, Bullitt Film, Film i Väst
Also known as
And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine, Fantastic Machine, Den fantastiske maskine, És a király így szólt: Milyen csodás szerkezet!, Fantastičan stroj, Fantastinen kone, sanoi kuningas, I król rzekł: 'Co za fantastyczna maszyna!', Ja kuningas ütles, kui imeline masin, Máquina Fantástica, What a fantastic machine !, Και είπε ο βασιλιάς, τι φανταστική μηχανή, І сказаў кароль: што за цуд-машына!, What a Fantastic Machine!
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
6.9IMDb
Updated 28 February 2024
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.