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Poster of Fantastic Machine
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Fantastic Machine
7.1

Fantastic Machine

, 2023
And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine
Denmark, Sweden / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Fantastic Machine
7.1

Synopsis

From the first camera to 45 billion cameras worldwide today, the visual sociologist filmmakers widen their lens to expose both humanity's unique obsession with the camera's image and the social consequences that lay ahead.

Cast

Chris Anderson
Self
Felix Bergsson
Self
Ulrika Bergsten
Self
Sidney Bernstein, Baron Bernstein
Self
Park Dietz
Adolf Hitler
Bruce Lee
Bruce Lee
Barack Obama
Barack Obama
Leni Riefenstahl
Donald Trump
Maximilien Van Aertryck
Narrator
Joe Biden
Self
Director Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck
Writer Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 6 September 2024
World premiere 23 January 2023
Release date
20 July 2023 Czechia U
1 June 2023 Denmark 11
22 February 2024 Germany
19 April 2024 Great Britain 15
15 March 2024 Ireland 15A
9 April 2024 Italy
26 October 2023 Netherlands 12
22 September 2023 Norway 9
1 September 2023 Sweden 11
Worldwide Gross $27,111
Production Plattform Produktion, Bullitt Film, Film i Väst
Also known as
And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine, Fantastic Machine, Den fantastiske maskine, És a király így szólt: Milyen csodás szerkezet!, Fantastičan stroj, Fantastinen kone, sanoi kuningas, I król rzekł: 'Co za fantastyczna maszyna!', Ja kuningas ütles, kui imeline masin, Máquina Fantástica, What a fantastic machine !, Και είπε ο βασιλιάς, τι φανταστική μηχανή, І сказаў кароль: што за цуд-машына!, What a Fantastic Machine!

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 28 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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