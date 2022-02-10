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Poster of My Robot Brother
5.8
Kinoafisha Films My Robot Brother
5.8

My Robot Brother

, 2022
Robotbror
Denmark / Family, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of My Robot Brother
5.8

Synopsis

In a futuristic world, a young girl gets a robot for her birthday, but as mischievous things start happening, she begins to ask questions.

Cast

Selma Iljazovski
Alberte
Philip Elbech Andresen
Konrad
Kristian Holm Joensen
Robbi, krop
Lise Baastrup
Tine
Lars Brygmann
Robbi
Kristian Ibler
Torben
Emilý Rós Margrétardóttir
Ingeborg
Sophia Johar
Solfryd
Emil Stenlund
Henrik
Marinus Refnov
Richard
Director Frederik Meldal Nørgaard
Writer Morten Dürr, Frederik Meldal Nørgaard
Composer Povl Kristian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 27 June 2024
World premiere 10 February 2022
Release date
10 February 2022 Denmark 7
12 January 2024 Poland
10 February 2022 Sweden 7
12 January 2024 Uzbekistan
Production Nimbus Film
Also known as
Robotbror, My Robot Brother, Mans brālis robots, Moj brat robot, Mój brat robot, Robotbruder, Robotkaaslane, Robottiveli, Брат ми, роботът

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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