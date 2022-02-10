Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
My Robot Brother
5.8
My Robot Brother
, 2022
Robotbror
Denmark / Family, Sci-Fi / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
5.8
Synopsis
In a futuristic world, a young girl gets a robot for her birthday, but as mischievous things start happening, she begins to ask questions.
Expand
Cast
Selma Iljazovski
Alberte
Philip Elbech Andresen
Konrad
Kristian Holm Joensen
Robbi, krop
Lise Baastrup
Tine
Lars Brygmann
Robbi
Kristian Ibler
Torben
Emilý Rós Margrétardóttir
Ingeborg
Sophia Johar
Solfryd
Emil Stenlund
Henrik
Marinus Refnov
Richard
Director
Frederik Meldal Nørgaard
Writer
Morten Dürr
,
Frederik Meldal Nørgaard
Composer
Povl Kristian
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Denmark
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
27 June 2024
World premiere
10 February 2022
Release date
10 February 2022
Denmark
7
12 January 2024
Poland
10 February 2022
Sweden
7
12 January 2024
Uzbekistan
Production
Nimbus Film
Also known as
Robotbror, My Robot Brother, Mans brālis robots, Moj brat robot, Mój brat robot, Robotbruder, Robotkaaslane, Robottiveli, Брат ми, роботът
More
Film rating
5.8
Rate
11
votes
5.5
IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for My Robot Brother
H is for Happiness
Family
2021, Australia
6.0
Moonbound
Animation, Family
2021, Germany / Austria
6.0
Two Buddies and a Badger: The Great Big Beast
Animation, Comedy, Family
2020, Norway
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree