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Poster of The Model
5.8
The Model - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Model
5.8

The Model

, 2016
The Model
Denmark / Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Model
5.8
The Model - Dubbed trailer
The Model  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Emma, an emerging model, struggles to enter the Parisian fashion scene and develops a dangerous obsession for fashion photographer Shane White.

Cast

Maria Palm
Maria Palm
Emma
Ed Skrein
Ed Skrein
Shane White
Yvonnick Muller
Yvonnick Muller
Christian Abart
Christian Abart
Dominic Allburn
Dominic Allburn
Sebastien
Virgile Bramly
Virgile Bramly
Marcel
Charlotte Tomaszewska
Zofia
Marco Ilsø
Frederik
Thierry Hancisse
Bernard
Claire Tran
Claire Tran
Mika
Camille Moitrier-Cadart
Shane's daughter
Maria Rich
Emma's mom
Director Mads Matthiesen
Writer Martin Pieter Zandvliet, Anders Frithiof August, Mads Matthiesen
Composer Sune Martin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 6 January 2022
World premiere 30 January 2016
Release date
5 May 2016 Russia Ракета Релизинг 16+
5 May 2016 Belarus
11 February 2016 Denmark
1 April 2016 Estonia
5 May 2016 Kazakhstan
19 August 2016 Lithuania N-16
5 May 2016 Ukraine
Budget €4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $159,743
Production Film i Väst, Zentropa Entertainments
Also known as
The Model, Топ-модель, A modell, Fotomodelul, Model, Modelis, Modelka, The Model - Schönheit hat ihren Preis, Top Model, Το μοντέλο, モデル 欲望のランウェイ, 模特, The Model - Fashion Glamour Begierde, The Model - Fashion, Glamour, Begierde

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Model - Dubbed trailer
The Model Dubbed trailer
The Model - Trailer
The Model Trailer
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