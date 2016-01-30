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5.8
Kinoafisha
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The Model
5.8
The Model
, 2016
The Model
Denmark / Romantic / 18+
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5.8
The Model
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Emma, an emerging model, struggles to enter the Parisian fashion scene and develops a dangerous obsession for fashion photographer Shane White.
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Cast
Maria Palm
Emma
Ed Skrein
Shane White
Yvonnick Muller
Christian Abart
Dominic Allburn
Sebastien
Virgile Bramly
Marcel
Charlotte Tomaszewska
Zofia
Marco Ilsø
Frederik
Thierry Hancisse
Bernard
Claire Tran
Mika
Camille Moitrier-Cadart
Shane's daughter
Maria Rich
Emma's mom
Director
Mads Matthiesen
Writer
Martin Pieter Zandvliet
,
Anders Frithiof August
,
Mads Matthiesen
Composer
Sune Martin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Denmark
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
6 January 2022
World premiere
30 January 2016
Release date
5 May 2016
Russia
Ракета Релизинг
16+
5 May 2016
Belarus
11 February 2016
Denmark
1 April 2016
Estonia
5 May 2016
Kazakhstan
19 August 2016
Lithuania
N-16
5 May 2016
Ukraine
Budget
€4,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$159,743
Production
Film i Väst, Zentropa Entertainments
Also known as
The Model, Топ-модель, A modell, Fotomodelul, Model, Modelis, Modelka, The Model - Schönheit hat ihren Preis, Top Model, Το μοντέλο, モデル 欲望のランウェイ, 模特, The Model - Fashion Glamour Begierde, The Model - Fashion, Glamour, Begierde
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
11
votes
5.7
IMDb
Updated 26 February 2026
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