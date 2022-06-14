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5.8
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A Matter of Trust
5.8
A Matter of Trust
, 2022
Ingen kender dagen
Denmark / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.8
Synopsis
The lives of five unrelated people — a husband, a doctor, a wife, a student, and a young daughter — are turned upside-down with irreversible consequences.
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Cast
Annika Aakjær
Morten Hee Andersen
Simon
Ene Øster Bendtsen
Karina
Sofie Juul Blinkenberg
Maja
Jakob Cedergren
Adam
Trine Dyrholm
Eva
Emil Aron Dorph
Emil
Ellen Rovsing Knudsen
Laura
Hamun Maghsodlo
Ahmed
Hadi Ka-Koush
Jacob
Anders Brink Madsen
Henrik
Director
Annette K. Olesen
Writer
Annette K. Olesen
,
Carsten Jensen
,
Niels Henning Krag Jensby
,
Kamilla Hega Holst
,
Martin Kongstad
Composer
Kaare Bjerkø
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Denmark
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
14 June 2022
Release date
27 October 2022
Denmark
15
29 June 2023
Netherlands
16
Worldwide Gross
$31,310
Production
Nimbus Film, Profile Pictures, Annette K
Also known as
Ingen kender dagen, A Matter of Trust, Ζήτημα εμπιστοσύνης, Ствар поверења, Una cuestión de confianza
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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