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Poster of A Matter of Trust
5.8
Kinoafisha Films A Matter of Trust
5.8

A Matter of Trust

, 2022
Ingen kender dagen
Denmark / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Matter of Trust
5.8

Synopsis

The lives of five unrelated people — a husband, a doctor, a wife, a student, and a young daughter — are turned upside-down with irreversible consequences.

Cast

Annika Aakjær
Morten Hee Andersen
Simon
Ene Øster Bendtsen
Karina
Sofie Juul Blinkenberg
Maja
Jakob Cedergren
Adam
Trine Dyrholm
Trine Dyrholm
Eva
Emil Aron Dorph
Emil
Ellen Rovsing Knudsen
Laura
Hamun Maghsodlo
Ahmed
Hadi Ka-Koush
Hadi Ka-Koush
Jacob
Anders Brink Madsen
Henrik
Director Annette K. Olesen
Writer Annette K. Olesen, Carsten Jensen, Niels Henning Krag Jensby, Kamilla Hega Holst, Martin Kongstad
Composer Kaare Bjerkø
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 14 June 2022
Release date
27 October 2022 Denmark 15
29 June 2023 Netherlands 16
Worldwide Gross $31,310
Production Nimbus Film, Profile Pictures, Annette K
Also known as
Ingen kender dagen, A Matter of Trust, Ζήτημα εμπιστοσύνης, Ствар поверења, Una cuestión de confianza

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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