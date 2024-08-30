|5 December 2024
|Australia
|PG
|9 January 2025
|Brazil
|14
|26 December 2024
|Chile
|TE+7
|7 November 2024
|Croatia
|o.A.
|17 October 2024
|Czechia
|4 December 2024
|Finland
|20 November 2024
|France
|10 October 2024
|Georgia
|PG
|16 January 2025
|Germany
|0
|8 November 2024
|Great Britain
|PG
|8 November 2024
|Ireland
|PG
|5 December 2024
|Italy
|T
|4 April 2025
|Japan
|11 October 2024
|Lithuania
|12 December 2024
|Mexico
|7 November 2024
|Netherlands
|6
|7 November 2024
|Qatar
|8 January 2025
|South Korea
|ALL
|16 January 2025
|Spain
|7
|7 November 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|11 October 2024
|USA
|PG
It was released in the same year as Illumination's Mina, Supervaras 4 (2024); incidentally, both pictures include music by Pharrell Williams and are distributed by Comcast-owned studios — Universal Pictures and Focus Features, respectively. Furthermore, the song 'Happy', from Mina, supervaras 2 (2013), also appears in the film.