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Poster of Piece by Piece
7.9
Piece by Piece - trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Piece by Piece
7.9

Piece by Piece

, 2024
Piece by Piece
Denmark, USA / Animation, Biography, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Piece by Piece
7.9
Piece by Piece - trailer 2
Piece by Piece  trailer 2

Synopsis

Piece by Piece is an unparalleled motion picture experience that captures the magic and brilliance of Pharrell Williams’ creative genius, one LEGO® brick at a time. Uninterested in making a traditional film about his life, Pharrell set out to tell his story in a way that would set audience’s imaginations free. Developed from his singular vision, Piece by Piece defies genres and expectations to transport audiences into a LEGO world where anything is possible.

Cast

Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams
Morgan Neville
Morgan Neville
Kendrick Lamar
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani
Timbaland
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg
Director Morgan Neville
Writer Morgan Neville, Pharrell Williams, Aaron Wickenden, Oscar Vazquez, Jason Zeldes
Composer Michael Andrews
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Denmark / USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 October 2024
World premiere 30 August 2024
Release date
5 December 2024 Australia PG
9 January 2025 Brazil 14
26 December 2024 Chile TE+7
7 November 2024 Croatia o.A.
17 October 2024 Czechia
4 December 2024 Finland
20 November 2024 France
10 October 2024 Georgia PG
16 January 2025 Germany 0
8 November 2024 Great Britain PG
8 November 2024 Ireland PG
5 December 2024 Italy T
4 April 2025 Japan
11 October 2024 Lithuania
12 December 2024 Mexico
7 November 2024 Netherlands 6
7 November 2024 Qatar
8 January 2025 South Korea ALL
16 January 2025 Spain 7
7 November 2024 UAE TBC
11 October 2024 USA PG
Budget $16,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,722,792
Production Focus Features, i am OTHER, Tremolo Productions
Also known as
Piece by Piece, Bit för beat, Dio po dio, Kawałek po kawałku, Kockáról kockára, Parça Parça, Peça por Peça - Uma História de Pharrell Williams, Pieza por pieza, Tükkhaaval, Từng Mảnh Một, По кусочкам, Цеглинка до цеглинки, ファレル・ウィリアムス ピース・バイ・ピース, 拼出未来

Cartoon rating

7.9
Rate 16 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Piece by Piece - trailer 2
Piece by Piece Trailer 2
Piece by Piece - trailer
Piece by Piece Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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