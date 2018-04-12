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Poster of Distant Sky - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen
8.7
Kinoafisha Films Distant Sky - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen
8.7

Distant Sky - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen

, 2017
Distant Sky - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen
Denmark / Musical, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Distant Sky - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen
8.7

Cast

Nick Cave
Nick Cave
Self
Warren Ellis
Self
Thomas Wydler
Self
Martyn Casey
Self
Jim Sclavunos
Self
George Vjestica
Self
Larry Mullins
Self
Else Torp
Self
Director David Barnard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 12 April 2018
Worldwide Gross $134,912
Production Special Treats Production Company
Also known as
Distant Sky - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen, Distant Sky: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen, Distant Sky - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live, Distant Sky: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds élőben Koppenhágában, Distant sky: Nick Cave i Köpenhamn, Distant sky: Nick Cave Kööpenhaminassa, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - live i København, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Distant Sky, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen

Film rating

8.7
Rate 13 votes
8.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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