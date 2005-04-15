Menu
Kinoafisha Films Adam's Apples

Adam's Apples

Adams aebler 18+
Country Denmark / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 15 April 2005
Release date
11 June 2006 Australia MA15+
2 March 2007 Austria
15 April 2005 Denmark
31 August 2006 Germany
28 April 2006 Italy
14 June 2007 Netherlands
15 April 2005 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,421,577
Production M&M Productions, August Film & TV GmbH, Danmarks Radio (DR)
Also known as
Adams æbler, Adam's Apples, Las manzanas de Adam, Ádám almái, Adamin omenat, Adamova jablka, Adamove jablká, Adamove jabuke, Adams Äpfel, Adams Äpfel - Gott ist auf meiner Seite, Adams äpplen, Adams epler, Adem'in Elması, Adomo obuoliai, As maçãs de Adam, Entre o Bem e o Mal, Entre o Bem e o Mau, Jabłka Adama, Le mele di Adamo, Les pommes d'Adam, Τα μήλα του Αδάμ, Адамові яблука, Адамовы яблоки, Ябълките на Адам, アダムズ・アップル, 亞當的蘋果
Director
Anders Thomas Jensen
Anders Thomas Jensen
Cast
Ulrich Thomsen
Ulrich Thomsen
Mads Mikkelsen
Mads Mikkelsen
Ole Thestrup
Ali Kazim
Nicolas Bro
Nicolas Bro
Similar films for Adam's Apples
Riders of Justice 8.1
Riders of Justice (2020)
Men & Chicken 6.6
Men & Chicken (2015)
The Green Butchers 7.1
The Green Butchers (2003)
Flickering Lights 7.4
Flickering Lights (2000)
Old Men in New Cars: In China They Eat Dogs II 6.6
Old Men in New Cars: In China They Eat Dogs II (2002)
Another Round 7.7
Another Round (2020)
In China They Eat Dogs 7.4
In China They Eat Dogs (1999)
Daniel 7.7
Daniel (2019)
The Purtity of Vengeance 7.4
The Purtity of Vengeance (2018)
Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith 7.0
Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith (2016)
The Absent One 7.1
The Absent One (2014)
Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes 6.3
Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes (2013)

Quotes
Dr. Kolberg Adam, this makes no sense at all. I am a man of science, I believe in numbers and charts. Goddamnit, I wanna go someplace, where people die when they are sick, and don't sit in the yard eating cowboy toast when they have been shot through the head.
