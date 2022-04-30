Our global food system is under transformation. For decades, it has impoverished the earth, by costing it hundreds of animal and plant species, releasing gigatons of carbon emissions and costing real human lives. The way we produce, distribute and consume food is not up to the task of feeding 9-10 billion people without destroying the planetary conditions we depend on.
CountryDenmark
Runtime1 hour 4 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere30 April 2022
Budget849,667 DKK
ProductionGrøn
Also known as
10 Billion Mouths, 10 miljardit suud, 10 Milyar Boğaz