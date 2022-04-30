Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of 10 Billion Mouths
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films 10 Billion Mouths

10 Billion Mouths

10 Billion Mouths 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Our global food system is under transformation. For decades, it has impoverished the earth, by costing it hundreds of animal and plant species, releasing gigatons of carbon emissions and costing real human lives. The way we produce, distribute and consume food is not up to the task of feeding 9-10 billion people without destroying the planetary conditions we depend on.
Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 30 April 2022
Budget 849,667 DKK
Production Grøn
Also known as
10 Billion Mouths, 10 miljardit suud, 10 Milyar Boğaz
Director
Mona Birch Torbensen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.7
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more