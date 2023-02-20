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Poster of Totem
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Totem
6.6

Totem

, 2023
Totem
Denmark, France, Mexico / Drama / 18+
Poster of Totem
6.6

Synopsis

Seven-year-old Sol spends the day at her Grandfather’s home, helping with the preparations for a surprise party for her father. Throughout the day, chaos slowly takes over, fracturing the family’s foundations. Sol will embrace the essence of letting go as a release for existence.

Cast

Naíma Sentíes
Sol
Montserrat Marañon
Nuria
Marisol Gasé
Alejandra
Saori Gurza
Ester
Mateo Garcia
Tonatiuh
Teresita Sánchez
Cruz
Iazua Larios
Lucia
Alberto Amador
Roberto
Juan Francisco Maldonado
Napo
Marisela Villarruel
Lúdica
Director Lila Avilés
Writer Lila Avilés
Composer Thomas Becka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark / France / Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 March 2024
World premiere 20 February 2023
Release date
20 August 2024 Denmark
30 October 2024 France
9 November 2023 Germany 6
1 December 2023 Great Britain 12A
11 April 2024 Greece
7 March 2024 Italy
17 October 2023 Latvia N12
16 March 2023 Lithuania N13
30 November 2023 Mexico A
7 September 2023 Netherlands 9
12 January 2024 Poland
13 October 2023 Romania
23 February 2024 Spain
7 December 2023 Switzerland
12 January 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $163,587
Production Limerencia Films, Laterna, Paloma Productions
Also known as
Tótem, Totem, Тотем, Tótem - Il mio sole, Totēms, Τοτέμ, 最後一次的生日派對, 图腾, 夏の終わりに願うこと, 女孩的成長圖騰

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 28 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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