A Storm Foretold

A Storm Foretold

A Storm Foretold 18+
Synopsis

With a colossal cigar dangling from the corner of his mouth, a libation in hand, and an unmistakable disdain for his political adversaries, Roger Stone emerges as the quintessential ally to Donald Trump. Revered as a right-wing powerbroker, Stone's influential journey traces back to the era of President Nixon, a legacy inked onto his own back. In a film marked by unparalleled access, Christoffer Guldbrandsen captures the tumultuous final months of the Trump administration, centering on the heart of power and climaxing with the unprecedented storming of Congress. Guldbrandsen finds himself amidst the chaos as Trump supporters converge on Washington, witnessing firsthand Roger Stone's strategic retreat from his hotel suite as the 'Stop the Steal' campaign spirals into a riot. A Storm Foretold – Roger Stone and Die unfolds the narrative of a once-established political party metamorphosing into an anti-democratic movement, where impassioned rhetoric evolves into tangible violence.
Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 15 October 2024
World premiere 21 March 2023
Release date
14 April 2024 Croatia
Worldwide Gross $3,269
Production Guldbrandsen Film, Det Danske Filminstitut, Danmarks Radio (DR)
Also known as
A Storm Foretold: Det amerikanske oprør, A Storm Foretold, A Storm Foretold - det amerikanske oprør, Der Trump-Einflüsterer - Der republikanische Königsmacher ..., Det amerikanske oprør, En varslet storm, Przepowiednia burzy, Roger Stone och det amerikanska upproret, Предсказанная буря
Director
Christoffer Guldbrandsen
Cast
Roger Stone
Joe Biggs
Kristin Davis
Jacob Engels
Donald Trump
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
