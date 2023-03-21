With a colossal cigar dangling from the corner of his mouth, a libation in hand, and an unmistakable disdain for his political adversaries, Roger Stone emerges as the quintessential ally to Donald Trump. Revered as a right-wing powerbroker, Stone's influential journey traces back to the era of President Nixon, a legacy inked onto his own back. In a film marked by unparalleled access, Christoffer Guldbrandsen captures the tumultuous final months of the Trump administration, centering on the heart of power and climaxing with the unprecedented storming of Congress. Guldbrandsen finds himself amidst the chaos as Trump supporters converge on Washington, witnessing firsthand Roger Stone's strategic retreat from his hotel suite as the 'Stop the Steal' campaign spirals into a riot. A Storm Foretold – Roger Stone and Die unfolds the narrative of a once-established political party metamorphosing into an anti-democratic movement, where impassioned rhetoric evolves into tangible violence.
CountryDenmark
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere15 October 2024
World premiere21 March 2023
Release date
14 April 2024
Croatia
Worldwide Gross$3,269
ProductionGuldbrandsen Film, Det Danske Filminstitut, Danmarks Radio (DR)
Also known as
A Storm Foretold: Det amerikanske oprør, A Storm Foretold, A Storm Foretold - det amerikanske oprør, Der Trump-Einflüsterer - Der republikanische Königsmacher ..., Det amerikanske oprør, En varslet storm, Przepowiednia burzy, Roger Stone och det amerikanska upproret, Предсказанная буря