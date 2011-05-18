Justine
The earth is evil. We don't need to grieve for it.
Claire
What?
Justine
Nobody will miss it.
Claire
But where would Leo grow?
Justine
All I know is, life on earth is evil.
Claire
Then maybe life somewhere else.
Justine
But there isn't.
Claire
How do you know?
Justine
Because I know things.
Claire
Oh yes, you always imagined you did.
Justine
I know we're alone.
Claire
I don't think you know that at all.
Justine
678. The bean lottery. Nobody guessed the amount of beans in the bottle.
Claire
No, that's right.
Justine
But I know. 678.
Claire
Well, perhaps. But what does that prove?
Justine
That I know things. And when I say we're alone, we're alone. Life is only on earth, and not for long.