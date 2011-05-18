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Poster of Melancholia
7.2
Melancholia - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Melancholia
7.2

Melancholia

, 2010
Melancholia
Germany, Sweden, Denmark, France, Italy / Sci-Fi, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Melancholia
7.2
Melancholia - Trailer
Melancholia  Trailer

Synopsis

Two sisters find their already strained relationship challenged as a mysterious new planet threatens to collide with Earth.

Cast

Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Justine
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
John
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Claire
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Gaby
Udo Kier
Udo Kier
Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard
Michael
Stellan Skarsgard
Stellan Skarsgard
Jack
Brady Corbet
Brady Corbet
Tim
Cameron Spurr
Leo
Charlotte Rampling
Gaby
Jesper Christensen
Jesper Christensen
Little Father
John Hurt
John Hurt
Dexter
Director Lars von Trier
Writer Lars von Trier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Sweden / Denmark / France / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 18 May 2011
Release date
7 July 2011 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
7 September 2011 Australia
7 July 2011 Belarus
11 November 2011 Brazil
9 December 2011 Bulgaria
2 March 2012 Colombia
26 May 2011 Czechia
26 May 2011 Denmark
12 August 2011 Estonia
3 June 2011 Finland
10 August 2011 France
6 October 2011 Germany
30 September 2011 Great Britain
8 September 2011 Greece
5 January 2012 Hong Kong IIB
27 October 2011 Hungary
30 September 2011 Ireland
8 December 2011 Israel 16
21 October 2011 Italy
17 February 2012 Japan
21 July 2011 Kazakhstan
21 October 2011 Latvia
2 December 2011 Lithuania
27 July 2012 Mexico
25 August 2011 Netherlands
27 May 2011 Norway
26 May 2011 Philippines
27 May 2011 Poland
1 December 2011 Portugal
30 September 2011 Romania
12 April 2012 Serbia
15 March 2012 Singapore M18
9 September 2011 Slovakia
14 December 2011 Slovenia
17 May 2012 South Korea
4 November 2011 Spain
27 May 2011 Sweden
26 August 2011 Taiwan
21 July 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $7,400,000
Worldwide Gross $17,436,097
Production Zentropa Entertainments, Memfis Film, Zentropa International Sweden
Also known as
Melancholia, Melancolía, Melancolia, Melanholija, Меланхолия, Mélancholia, Melancholia: Ngày Tận Thế, Melancholija, Melanhoolia, Melankoli, Melankólia, Melankolija, Planet Melancholia, Меланхолија, Меланхолія, メランコリア, 忧郁症, 驚悚末日, 멜랑콜리아, Մելանհոլիա, مالیخولیا, 世紀末婚禮

Film rating

7.2
Rate 46 votes
7.1 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1588 In the Sci-Fi genre  201 In the Drama genre  718 In films of Germany  58 In films of Sweden  16 In films of Denmark  10 In films of France  101 In films of Italy  23 In films of 2010  49
Updated 12 September 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Melancholia - Trailer
Melancholia Trailer
Melancholia - Clip 5
Melancholia Clip 5
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Justine The earth is evil. We don't need to grieve for it.
Claire What?
Justine Nobody will miss it.
Claire But where would Leo grow?
Justine All I know is, life on earth is evil.
Claire Then maybe life somewhere else.
Justine But there isn't.
Claire How do you know?
Justine Because I know things.
Claire Oh yes, you always imagined you did.
Justine I know we're alone.
Claire I don't think you know that at all.
Justine 678. The bean lottery. Nobody guessed the amount of beans in the bottle.
Claire No, that's right.
Justine But I know. 678.
Claire Well, perhaps. But what does that prove?
Justine That I know things. And when I say we're alone, we're alone. Life is only on earth, and not for long.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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