Justine The earth is evil. We don't need to grieve for it.

Claire What?

Justine Nobody will miss it.

Claire But where would Leo grow?

Justine All I know is, life on earth is evil.

Claire Then maybe life somewhere else.

Justine But there isn't.

Claire How do you know?

Justine Because I know things.

Claire Oh yes, you always imagined you did.

Justine I know we're alone.

Claire I don't think you know that at all.

Justine 678. The bean lottery. Nobody guessed the amount of beans in the bottle.

Claire No, that's right.

Justine But I know. 678.

Claire Well, perhaps. But what does that prove?