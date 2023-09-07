Menu
Poster of Together 99
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Together 99

Together 99

Tillsammans 99 18+
Synopsis

A group of very different individuals who in 1975 lived in a commune called "Together". Now it is 1999, and the collective has turned into the world's smallest. The commune consists of only two people - Göran and Klasse. Feeling a bit lonely, the idea occurs of a reunion with their old friends.
Country Denmark / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 7 September 2023
Release date
6 June 2024 Czechia
13 October 2023 Denmark A
20 October 2023 Finland 7
30 May 2024 Netherlands 6
27 October 2023 Norway A
24 February 2024 Serbia
13 October 2023 Sweden 7
Worldwide Gross $60,625
Production Memfis Film, Film i Väst, SF Studios
Also known as
Tillsammans 99, Together 99, Kimpassa 99, Tylko razem '99, Вместе-99, 公社1999
Director
Lukas Moodysson
Cast
David Dencik
David Dencik
Henrik Lundström
Gustav Hammarsten
Gustav Hammarsten
Shanti Roney
Shanti Roney
Anja Lundqvist
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
