A group of very different individuals who in 1975 lived in a commune called "Together". Now it is 1999, and the collective has turned into the world's smallest. The commune consists of only two people - Göran and Klasse. Feeling a bit lonely, the idea occurs of a reunion with their old friends.
CountryDenmark / Sweden
Runtime1 hour 55 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere7 September 2023
Release date
6 June 2024
Czechia
13 October 2023
Denmark
A
20 October 2023
Finland
7
30 May 2024
Netherlands
6
27 October 2023
Norway
A
24 February 2024
Serbia
13 October 2023
Sweden
7
Worldwide Gross$60,625
ProductionMemfis Film, Film i Väst, SF Studios
Also known as
Tillsammans 99, Together 99, Kimpassa 99, Tylko razem '99, Вместе-99, 公社1999