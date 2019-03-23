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Poster of School of Seduction
6.7
Kinoafisha Films School of Seduction
6.7

School of Seduction

, 2019
School of Seduction
Denmark / Documentary / 18+
Poster of School of Seduction
6.7

Cast

Lida
Self
Vika
Self
Diana
Self
Vladimir Putin
Self
Director Alina Rudnitskaya
Writer Alina Rudnitskaya
Composer Karwan Marouf
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 23 March 2019
Worldwide Gross $3,392
Production Danish Documentary Production, Golden Girls Filmproduktion, Ma.Ja.De Filmproduktion
Also known as
School of Seduction, School of Seduction: 3 Stories from Russia, Hustruskolan, Rosyjska szkoła uwodzenia, Schule der Verführung: 3 Geschichten aus Russland, Scoreskolen - Tre kærlighedshistorier fra Rusland, Viettelykoulu. Kolme tarinaa Venäjältä, Школа соблазнения, Shkola soblazneniya, Pavedināšanas skola, School of Seduction - Three Stories From Russia

Film rating

6.7
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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