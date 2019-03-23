ProductionDanish Documentary Production, Golden Girls Filmproduktion, Ma.Ja.De Filmproduktion
Also known as
School of Seduction, School of Seduction: 3 Stories from Russia, Hustruskolan, Rosyjska szkoła uwodzenia, Schule der Verführung: 3 Geschichten aus Russland, Scoreskolen - Tre kærlighedshistorier fra Rusland, Viettelykoulu. Kolme tarinaa Venäjältä, Школа соблазнения, Shkola soblazneniya, Pavedināšanas skola, School of Seduction - Three Stories From Russia
Film rating
6.7
Rate15 votes
6.7IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.