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Poster of Land of Mine
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Land of Mine
7.8

Land of Mine

, 2015
Under sandet / Land of mine
Germany, Denmark / Drama / 18+
Poster of Land of Mine
7.8

Synopsis

In post-World War II Denmark, a group of young German POWs are forced to clear a beach of thousands of land mines under the watch of a Danish Sergeant who slowly learns to appreciate their plight.

Cast

Roland Møller
Roland Møller
Sgt. Carl Rasmussen
Mikkel Boe Følsgaard
Mikkel Boe Følsgaard
Lt. Ebbe Jensen
Laura Bro
Karin
Louis Hofmann
Louis Hofmann
Sebastian Schumann
Joel Basman
Joel Basman
Helmut Morbach
Zoe Zandvliet
Elisabeth, Karins Daughter
Mads Riisom
Soldier Peter
Oskar Bökelmann
Ludwig Haffke
Emil Belton
Ernst Lessner
Oskar Belton
Werner Lessner
Director Martin Pieter Zandvliet
Writer Martin Pieter Zandvliet
Composer Sune Martin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 23 October 2015
World premiere 10 September 2015
Release date
7 June 2016 Australia
3 December 2015 Denmark
1 March 2017 France
7 April 2016 Germany
4 August 2017 Great Britain
19 January 2017 Hong Kong
24 March 2016 Italy
30 March 2016 Netherlands
6 April 2017 South Korea
10 March 2017 Spain
30 January 2016 Sweden
MPAA R
Also known as
Under sandet, Land of Mine, Under sanden, Bajo la arena, Minsko polje, Terra de Minas, A homok alatt, Aknák földjén, Hiekan alla, Land of Mine - Sotto la sabbia, Land of mine. Bajo la arena, Les oubliés, Mảnh Đất Của Tôi, Mano žemė, Mayın Ülkesi, Miiniväli, Pod pieskom, Pole minowe, Sota la sorra, Sub nisip, Tierra minada, Un teren minat, Under the Sand, Unter dem Sand, Unter dem Sand: Das Versprechen der Freiheit, V písku: Příslib svobody, Κάτω απ' την άμμο, Моя земля, Під піском, Под пясъка, ヒトラーの忘れもの, 地雷区, 拆彈少年, Tierra de Minas, 十個拆彈的少年, Unter dem Sand - Das Versprechen der Freiheit

Film rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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