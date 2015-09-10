Under sandet, Land of Mine, Under sanden, Bajo la arena, Minsko polje, Terra de Minas, A homok alatt, Aknák földjén, Hiekan alla, Land of Mine - Sotto la sabbia, Land of mine. Bajo la arena, Les oubliés, Mảnh Đất Của Tôi, Mano žemė, Mayın Ülkesi, Miiniväli, Pod pieskom, Pole minowe, Sota la sorra, Sub nisip, Tierra minada, Un teren minat, Under the Sand, Unter dem Sand, Unter dem Sand: Das Versprechen der Freiheit, V písku: Příslib svobody, Κάτω απ' την άμμο, Моя земля, Під піском, Под пясъка, ヒトラーの忘れもの, 地雷区, 拆彈少年, Tierra de Minas, 十個拆彈的少年, Unter dem Sand - Das Versprechen der Freiheit
Film rating
7.8
Rate12 votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Quotes
Lt. Ebbe JensenIf they are old enough to go to war, they are old enough to clean up.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.