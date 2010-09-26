Menu
Poster of The Erotic Man
IMDb Rating: 4.2
The Erotic Man

The Erotic Man 18+
Synopsis

A collections of scenes based on documents, letters, pictures and poems that depict a man's erotic nature.
The Erotic Man - trailer
Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 26 September 2010
Release date
27 January 2011 Russia Каравелла-DDC
27 January 2011 Belarus
26 September 2010 Canada
4 November 2010 Denmark
27 January 2011 Kazakhstan
11 November 2010 USA
27 January 2011 Ukraine
Budget $1,400,000
Production Danmarks Radio (DR), Nordisk Film, Sunset Productions
Also known as
The Erotic Man, Det erotiske menneske, El hombre erótico, Erootiline mees, Eroottiset ihmiset, Erotic Man, Erotik Adam, Erotiskais cilvēks, Męski erotyk, Ο ερωτικός άντρας, Мужчина в поисках эротики
Director
Jørgen Leth
Cast
Jørgen Leth
Film rating

5.1
11 votes
4.2 IMDb
The Erotic Man - trailer
