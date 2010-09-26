Menu
Рейтинги
5.1
IMDb Rating: 4.2
Rate
2 posters
The Erotic Man
The Erotic Man
The Erotic Man
18+
Adult
Drama
Synopsis
A collections of scenes based on documents, letters, pictures and poems that depict a man's erotic nature.
The Erotic Man
trailer
trailer
Country
Denmark
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
26 September 2010
Release date
27 January 2011
Russia
Каравелла-DDC
27 January 2011
Belarus
26 September 2010
Canada
4 November 2010
Denmark
27 January 2011
Kazakhstan
11 November 2010
USA
27 January 2011
Ukraine
Budget
$1,400,000
Production
Danmarks Radio (DR), Nordisk Film, Sunset Productions
Also known as
The Erotic Man, Det erotiske menneske, El hombre erótico, Erootiline mees, Eroottiset ihmiset, Erotic Man, Erotik Adam, Erotiskais cilvēks, Męski erotyk, Ο ερωτικός άντρας, Мужчина в поисках эротики
Director
Jørgen Leth
Cast
Jørgen Leth
Similar films for The Erotic Man
6.2
The Five Obstructions
(2003)
6.5
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat
(1975)
Film rating
5.1
Rate
11
votes
4.2
IMDb
The Erotic Man
Trailer
0
0
